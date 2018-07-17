Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo Announce Divorce After Six Years ‘So We Don’t F**king Kill Each Other’

Eli Roth and his actress wife, Lorenza Izzo, are calling it quits in the most amicable way possible. They released a joint statement to Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of themselves working on the 2013 film, The Green Inferno, where they met.

“Hi everyone, It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple,” the statement began. “We’ve had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends. We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can.”

Noting that they will continue to collaborate creatively following their divorce, the former couple added, that they “are ultimately separating so we don’t f**king kill each other.”

After meeting on the set of the horror film, Roth, 46, and Izzo, 28, tied the knot in late 2014. They have no children together.

