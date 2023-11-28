After celebrating Thanksgiving, celebrities are coming together for Giving Tuesday by supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's efforts to treat childhood cancer and life-threatening diseases.

In a promotional video, Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan Trainor, Shaun White and Ashley Tisdale all film themselves explaining why they donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and why those watching should join them.

"On this Giving Tuesday, join me," DeGeneres begins. "Join me in supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer and other life-threatening pediatric diseases."

"Join me in giving families hope," Tisdale says, noting, "St. Jude believes every child deserves to live their best life."

"No family ever receives a bill from St. Jude -- for treatment, travel, housing or food," White says.

"So they can just focus on helping their child live," Trainor explains.

Giving Tuesday is celebrating its 11th year on Nov. 28, and has become a global fundraising movement that has inspired hundreds of millions of people to give to worthy causes.

"Every single person who chooses to support St. Jude on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season is making a difference for families everywhere," Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, said in a statement. "We are so grateful for that generosity, especially since there are so many deserving causes in need of support. It's because of this selflessness and kindness that St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation."

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children.

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children.

To join your favorite celebrities in supporting St. Jude this Giving Tuesday, visit stjude.org for more information.

