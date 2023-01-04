Ellie Goulding is finally addressing an old rumor about her love life.

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer shared a video to TikTok on Dec. 31 that saw her dancing to Harry Styles' hit, "As It Was," when one fan commented, "Can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr," referring to Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan, both of whom Goulding was linked to in 2013.

"False!!!! But also slay," Goulding responded.

Goulding, 36, and Horan, 29, first sparked romance rumors in Aug. 2013, after The Mirror reported that the two were spotted showing PDA at the V Festival in England/ A week later, Goulding was seen with Sheeran, 31, holding hands on camera while sitting in the audience at the MTV VMAs.

Goulding addressed her relationship with Sheeran at the time in a tweet, writing, "I love that holding hands with my friends means we're an item. In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #whatthef**k."

Sheeran, who was a frequent collaborator of Horan's band, One Direction, at the time, spoke about their hand-holding moment a month later, telling a Seattle radio station, "I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends."

"It was going on. And now it's not," he added.

The following year, Sheeran released the song "Don't," in which he sings about being cheated on by a fellow singer, causing many fans to speculate that the track referred to the love triangle between him, Goulding and Horan.

The story spread, with a British newspaper picking it up. The "Thinking Out Loud," singer eventually told Entertainment Weekly in 2015, that despite the newspaper's report, he "never actually confirmed" who the track was about.

It's not the first time Goulding has spoken about her relationship with her fellow musicians from across the pond. That same year, she cleared the air about her relationship with both Horan and Sheeran, telling ELLE U.K., "I did go on a few dates with Niall but I was never in a relationship with Ed. "I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."

Goulding has since gone on to wed Caspar Jopling, with the pair tying the knot in 2019, and welcoming a baby boy in 2021. Sheeran meanwhile confirmed in July 2019 that he was married to Cherry Seaborn. The pair share two daughters together.

For his part, Horan has been linked to Amelia Woolley since 2020, though they've largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

