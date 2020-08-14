Eloquii Sale: 50% Off All Tops, Jackets, Pants and More Deals

Eloquii is having a major warehouse sale!

The fashion retailer is offering 50% Off All Tops, Jackets, Pants and tons more deals on their website with the promo code LOVETHIS. Also, you can get free standard shipping in the US when you spend $125 or more.

Eloquii carries trendy plus size clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles, a swimsuit or chic tops to throw on for work video conference calls, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii outlet sale.

Shop the Eloquii sale,

Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top Eloquii This Eloquii Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top makes the right kind of statement. This shirt also comes in an awesome brown color. ORIGINALLY $79.99 $49.95 at Eloquii

Faux Leather Blazer Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Blazer Eloquii This epicEloquii Faux Leather Blazer comes in two colors: wine tasting or pine grove. This blazer is 50% off with the code LOVETHIS. ORIGINALLY $149.95 $74.98 at Eloquii

Satin Duster with Fringe Detail Eloquii Eloquii Satin Duster with Fringe Detail Eloquii This Eloquii Satin Duster with Fringe Detail is to-die-for! This satin duster comes in botanical green and marsala. ORIGINALLY $139.95 $69.97 at Eloquii

Flare Sleeve Pearl Top Eloquii Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top Eloquii The Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top has boat neck sleeves with a pearl blouse. ORIGINALLY $89.95 $44.97 at Eloquii

Faux Leather Moto Jacket Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Moto Jacket Eloquii This Eloquii Faux Leather Moto Jacket will be the hit of the fall when you step out in it. This amazing jacket is available in six different colors: very berry, bone, melted chocolate, majolica, mauve and black. ORIGINALLY $134.95 $67.47 at Eloquii

Palazzo Pant Jumpsuit Eloquii Eloquii Palazzo Pant Jumpsuit Eloquii Just add sandals for the perfect easy-breezy warm-weather ensemble. REGULARLY $119.95 $64.99 at Eloquii

Linen Culotte Eloquii Eloquii Linen Culotte Eloquii High-rise and straight leg, these culottes are versatile and flattering. REGULARLY $69.95 $24.99 at Eloquii

Alabama Blazer Eloquii Eloquii Alabama Blazer Eloquii Update any outfit in your wardrobe with this crisp and clean blazer. Shop it in several pretty colors. REGULARLY $119.95 $34.99 at Eloquii

