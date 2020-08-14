Eloquii Sale: 50% Off All Tops, Jackets, Pants and More Deals
Eloquii is having a major warehouse sale!
The fashion retailer is offering 50% Off All Tops, Jackets, Pants and tons more deals on their website with the promo code LOVETHIS. Also, you can get free standard shipping in the US when you spend $125 or more.
Eloquii carries trendy plus size clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles, a swimsuit or chic tops to throw on for work video conference calls, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.
Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii outlet sale.
This Eloquii Faux Leather Puff Sleeve Peplum Top makes the right kind of statement. This shirt also comes in an awesome brown color.
This epicEloquii Faux Leather Blazer comes in two colors: wine tasting or pine grove. This blazer is 50% off with the code LOVETHIS.
This Eloquii Satin Duster with Fringe Detail is to-die-for! This satin duster comes in botanical green and marsala.
The Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top has boat neck sleeves with a pearl blouse.
This Eloquii Faux Leather Moto Jacket will be the hit of the fall when you step out in it. This amazing jacket is available in six different colors: very berry, bone, melted chocolate, majolica, mauve and black.
Just add sandals for the perfect easy-breezy warm-weather ensemble.
High-rise and straight leg, these culottes are versatile and flattering.
Update any outfit in your wardrobe with this crisp and clean blazer. Shop it in several pretty colors.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale Is Happening Now!
Missguided Sale: 60% Off Everything and an Extra 20% Off with Code
Nasty Gal Sale: Take 80% Off Everything With an Extra 10% Off
40 Under-$50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale