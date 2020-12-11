Emily Blunt's kids take after her in a special way! The 37-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that her daughters both have British accents. London-born Blunt shares Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4, with her husband, Bostonian John Krasinski.

"The family are really good. Really good," she shared of her husband and kids. "We're just back home for the holidays. We've been in London for about five months for some work and stuff... We've been in London since August, so we've had our own place just for a little healthy separation from all of those Blunts."

While in London, despite COVID-19, Blunt's daughters attended "a proper school," something Blunt thinks may have contributed to their speaking voices.

"Miraculously, they're sounding quite British, which I'm completely over the moon about," she shared, before describing a cute example from Violet.

"My little one sent me a video... of her singing 'Jingle Bells' and she [sang in an] almost Cockney [accent]. It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells,'" Blunt recalled with a laugh. "The craziest accent ever. It was kind of brilliant."

Watch the video below for more on Blunt and Krasinski's kids.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Krasinski Jokes His Kids Think He’s an Accountant (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Emily Blunt Admits There's One Thing She'd Change About Her Wedding to John Krasinski

Emily Blunt Reveals She Was Almost a ‘Britney’-Level Pop Star But Judi Dench Talked Her Out of It

John Krasinski Says Wife Emily Blunt Is the 'Most Tremendous Actress of Our Time' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery