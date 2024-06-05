'Emily in Paris' Season 4 First Look: See the Head-Turning Fashion

Say bonjour to Emily in Paris season four!

Emily Cooper and co. are about to return to screens when the long-awaited fourth season of the hit rom-com series drops Aug. 15 on Netflix. As fans learned in May, the new season is pulling a Bridgerton and getting a two-part release, with five episodes premiering in August and then the remaining five episodes coming out less than a month later on Sept. 12. But what exactly is in store for fans' favorite Parisian transplant, brought to life by Lily Collins, and her bevy of gal pals, colleagues, and beaus since we dramatically left off with them in 2022?

On Wednesday, Netflix gave fans a bit more insight into what's to come for the ensemble of Darren Star's creation after the third season left off on the cliff-hanger -- spoiler alert! -- that Camille is pregnant with Gabriel's baby.

"After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed," Netflix's synopsis reads. "At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."

In addition to Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) will all be back to reprise their roles.

As is clear from the newly released first-look photos from the upcoming episodes, another main character of the show is once again along for the ride: the fashion. See some of Emily's bold new looks below as she continues to make a sartorial splash in Paris -- and Rome! -- this season.

Alfie appears to still be in the picture after learning of Emily and Gabriel's romance. - Netflix

Emily makes a sartorial splash in a multi-colored fur jacket. - Netflix

Emily bundles up as she steps out at wintertime. - Netflix

Emily chicly accessorizes for the cold. - Netflix

Emily is bold in blue on a picturesque street. - Netflix

Emily's bold fashion continues with this standout ensemble. - Netflix

Emily and Camille come face to face. - Netflix

Emily and Gabriel raise a glass together. - Netflix

Emily and Mindy are a stylish pair of BFFs. - Netflix

Collins revealed in 2023 that her character was headed for a "Roman holiday" in the upcoming episodes. "What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama in store for you all," she said in a video released during Netflix's Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "Emily is going to have to decide if everything she's ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily's heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don't be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."

Naturally, we're on the edge of our seats. Clearly, Collins was not kidding when she previously told ET, "I just know that there's gonna be obviously more drama, more laughs, and more fashion, and more travel."

RELATED CONTENT: