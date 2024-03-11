Lucien Laviscount is thrilled that his Emily in Paris co-star, Ashley Park, is doing "really, really well" after her recent health scare.

In January, the 32-year-old actress shared with fans that she was hospitalized after suffering septic shock that affected multiple organs.

"That woman that right there is a true, true fighter in everything that she does," Laviscount gushed over his co-star while talking to ET's Cassie DiLaura at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday. "To have her back glowing and shining, being as crazy as ever, that's the real win for the year."

Laviscount shared that the Emily in Paris cast and crew are as close as fans would think. "We're kind of chosen family. ...We hang out and we kick it. Just have to have Ashley back, she's back stronger than ever."

As for season 4 of the stylish Netflix series, the 31-year-old British actor -- who plays Alfie, a love interest to Lily Collins' Emily Cooper -- told ET that they're halfway done with the episodes.

"We're picking up straight after the bombshell is dropped in season 3," Laviscount teased. "And this season, there's a bit more traveling involved."

Not giving too much away, he added, "We're going for it in season 4. There are a few surprises this season for sure."

As for Park, she has thanked her Emily in Paris family for their support amid her health struggles, specifically Collins and her boyfriend and co-star, Paul Forman.

In her post revealing her hospitalization in January, Park said of Forman, "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

She later posted a pic with Collins along with a kind message to her co-stars. "I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily in Paris fam. thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work… I couldn’t be more excited to join then all on set for Season 4 ❤️," Park wrote.

