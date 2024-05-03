Lily Collins' Emily Cooper is headed back to the City of Light for another season of Emily in Paris -- and fans can now know when to expect new episodes.

Netflix announced Friday morning that the forthcoming season 4 will be split up into two five-episode parts, which will both premiere later this year.

Part 1 of season 4 will drop on the streaming platform on Aug. 15. Then, less than a month later, the second half of the season will debut on Sept. 12.

The popular comedy series, starring Collins as the titular Emily and Ashley Park as her friend, Mindy, first announced that filming on season 4 had kicked off back in January.

The streaming service posted a photo of Collins holding a script for the new season, and they captioned the post, "Bonjour from paris! EMILY IN PARIS season 4 is now in production."

Season 3 of Emily in Paris premiered in December 2022. The show was expected to return for its new season sooner, but the long WGA and SAG union labor strikes delayed production, as Hollywood shut down for nearly five months.

However, back June 2023, Collins shared juicy tidbits of what fans can expect to see in the new season, in a new video released during Netflix's Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"We are getting ready for season 4 of Emily in Paris and are so excited to see what's next for Emily. It's safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise! It does not end there," the actress and producer teased in the video, acknowledging that "answers" will be given for all the major cliffhangers last season left off on -- including whether Emily and Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) will finally get together.

Then, shortly after the announcement that production had kicked off in January, Park revealed that she'd been hospitalized for critical septic shock. She shared photos of the kind gifts and considerate gestures she'd gotten from her co-stars, as well as several health updates on social media as she recovered.

In March, ET spoke with Collins and Park's Emily in Paris co-star Lucien Laviscount, who said he was thrilled that Park was doing "really, really well" after her serious health scare.

"That woman that right there is a true, true fighter in everything that she does," Laviscount praised his friend and co-star. "To have her back glowing and shining, being as crazy as ever, that's the real win for the year."

