Ahead of both the holiday season and the third season of Emily in Paris this December, one of the show's biggest stars is here to revamp your closets for all the celebrations on the horizon. Ashley Park, who plays the soulful songstress Mindy Chen, has partnered with Rent The Runway to launch her first ever fashion collaboration: the Ashley Park x Rent the Runway collection. To get all the scoop on the latest collection of soirée-ready looks — plus some exclusive details about Emily in Paris season three — we sat down with Park to talk all things fashion.

Shop Ashley Park X RTR

The eight-piece capsule collection is composed of party-ready styles in festive fabrics: think sleek vegan patent leather, flattering cutouts, and decadent velvet. But don't let the sexy silhouettes intimidate you — Park designed the pieces with comfort at the top of her mind.

"I feel like for women, especially with fashion, we've always been so constricted," said Park. "I felt like it was so empowering to pick materials that feel glamorous and glitzy but really have comfort and [think about] what silhouettes feel good for women to wear."

L'Amour Vegan Leather Dress Rent The Runway L'Amour Vegan Leather Dress "I love the vegan leather," Park said, naming this midi dress as her favorite from the collection. "I've seen it now on different body types and it just hugs the curves in all the right places. It's this stretchy material too — so comfortable — but it looks like this super structured patent leather. $395 $60 FOR ONE-TIME RENTAL Shop Now

Nightcap Tuxedo Jumpsuit Rent The Runway Nightcap Tuxedo Jumpsuit "This was actually inspired by one of the outfits that I remember in Emily in Paris season one," said Park, recalling a time when costume designer Patricia Field opted to cut up a boys' suit for a look on the show. "It's such a nice marriage of masculine and feminine elements and I love the dichotomy of that." $395 $60 FOR ONE-TIME RENTAL Shop Now

In case you're unfamiliar with Rent The Runway, the luxury clothing rental service allows users to rent out designer clothing at a fraction of the cost. A more sustainable and economical alternative to buying new clothes, Park herself used RTR at the start of her acting career in New York City. "It was really vital for me in terms of being able to afford access to these awesome clothes," said Park, adding that a rental wardrobe allowed her to experiment more with her style on a budget.

"One thing I love about [Rent The Runway] — besides it being female-created and female-owned — is that they do a lot of research behind what their customer likes." said Park. In an effort to reduce waste produced by the fashion industry, her collection is available to rent or purchase pre-loved from RTR. "For me, if I was ever to design a collection, I wanted it to be really accessible to people and I wanted everyone to feel awesome in it."

Rent The Runway 8-Items/Month Membership Rent The Runway Rent The Runway 8-Items/Month Membership Refresh your wardrobe with two shipments of four items each month. You can rent items up to $3,000 and get 30% off this most-loved membership for the first two months. $144 $99 FOR TWO MONTHS Try Now

Park could definitely see her character Mindy — or anyone — wearing these pieces to an office holiday party. "And you go from there to a nightclub and you would still feel sexy," she said, emphasizing how the collection transitions easily from day to night.

Encore Velvet Mini Dress Rent The Runway Encore Velvet Mini Dress For her Rent The Runway press event, Park paired this velvet mini dress with a pair of crystal-encrusted fishnets, sky-high black heels, and a gold choker that mimicked the dress' flowing skirt. $395 $60 FOR ONE-TIME RENTAL Shop Now

Voila Vegan Leather Blazer Rent The Runway Voila Vegan Leather Blazer You can throw this blazer on over any party dress for an extra layer of warmth that doesn't sacrifice style. $375 $55 FOR ONE-TIME RENTAL Shop Now

Throughout her years on such a fashion-centric show in the world's style capital, Park's personal taste has undergone an evolution. "With Emily in Paris, especially in Season Three, the looks are amazing because I realize it's not about what you're putting on — it's about how it makes you feel." said Park. Now more than ever, she is intentional about the stories she wants to tell and parts of herself she wants to express through her clothing choices.

In the show's third season, Park adds that viewers will not only get more incredible fashion moments from Mindy, but also see her confront her past as she comes into her own. "We realize, 'Oh, you don't have to run away from stuff in your past. You get to figure out how that influences who you are.'"

Twilight Spritz Sequin Dress Rent The Runway Twilight Spritz Sequin Dress What's a holiday party collection without some sequins? This midi is an elegant option for New Years' Eve soirees that's easy to repurpose for year-round use. $445 $65 FOR ONE-TIME RENTAL Shop Now

Apres Soiree Mini Dress Rent The Runway Apres Soiree Mini Dress This blazer-cut mini dress is equally sexy and sophisticated — perfect for any pseudo-professional events that come up during the holiday season. $445 $65 FOR ONE-TIME RENTAL Shop Now

Voila Vegan Leather Mini Dress Rent The Runway Voila Vegan Leather Mini Dress Park loves how the faux leather pieces in her collection are shockingly comfortable, allowing you to look and feel your best while dancing the night away. $395 $60 FOR ONE-TIME RENTAL Shop Now

