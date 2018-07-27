Emily Ratajkowski Makes Drake's 'In My Feelings' Challenge the Sexiest It's Ever Been

Emily Ratajkowski's dance moves just put everyone else’s to shame!

The model and actress took to Instagram on Friday to participate in the "In My Feelings" challenge featuring Drake’s hit track. But instead of grooving alongside her car or in the street, the I Feel Pretty star decided to simply slide to the edge of a couch to tease her dancing skills.

“Lmaoooo. Wait for it,” Ratajkowski captioned the clip, in which she busted out her best moves while wearing white sweatpants and a polka-dot bikini top. She completed the look with large hoop earrings while sporting her hair up in two tiny buns. The surprise she’s hinting at is an unnamed pal beside her on the couch who may or may not have been recording as well -- but when she discovered she was on camera, she wasn’t exactly thrilled.

Ratajkowski now joins a long list of celebs who have cut a rug for the “In My Feelings” challenge. The trend, first created by comedian Shiggy, has had everyone from Kevin Hart to Ciara displaying their dancing skills. But the reigning champ thus far to has to be Will Smith.

The 49-year-old actor is currently hard at work on his next film, Ang Lee’s Gemini Man, which filmed in Budapest recently. One morning in early July, Smith decided to climb onto the city’s famous Chain Bridge to do some dancing to the track, documenting each step along the way.

But he didn’t stop there. The moment was captured with numerous cameras, including aerial shots, making for a truly unforgettable viral moment.

Check out more stars who attempted the “In My Feelings” challenge in the clip below.

