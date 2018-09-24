Emily Ratajkowski Rules the Runway During Milan Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski returned to the runway during Milan Fashion Week.

The model, whose face is often seen on campaigns and social media, showed off her catwalk skills in Italy alongside Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters.

First, the brunette, 27, was fierce in the Versace spring/summer 2019 show in a black slinky slip with thigh-high slit cinched with a thin belt and accessorized with a gold choker, platform sandals and stockings.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

On the last day of MFW, the stunner walked down the Dolce & Gabbana runway in a light blue lace-up, ruched, fitted, square-neck dress. The look was completed with sheer black socks, pumps, silver clutch and a large red rose in her hair.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

After her runway gigs, the swimsuit designer checked out the party circuit. Ratajkowski rocked a yellow Roberto Cavalli ab-baring jacket and matching skort for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age Ltd

She then changed into a leopard-print pantsuit for designer Domenico Dolce's birthday party.

Vincenzo Lombardo/GC Images

Watch ET's memorable moments from NYFW:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham's New Body-Inclusive Collection Is Seriously So Sexy (and Affordable)

Something Navy Blogger Arielle Charnas Launched the Chicest Collection That Won't Break the Bank

Gigi, Bella, Anwar and Yolanda Hadid Star in Bizarre, Fashion-Filled Family Dinner Video for 'Vogue'

Related Gallery