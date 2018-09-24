Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski Rules the Runway During Milan Fashion Week

By Amy Lee‍
Emily Ratajkowski 1280
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski returned to the runway during Milan Fashion Week. 

The model, whose face is often seen on campaigns and social media, showed off her catwalk skills in Italy alongside Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters

First, the brunette, 27, was fierce in the Versace spring/summer 2019 show in a black slinky slip with thigh-high slit cinched with a thin belt and accessorized with a gold choker, platform sandals and stockings. 

Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Victor Boyko/Getty Images

On the last day of MFW, the stunner walked down the Dolce & Gabbana runway in a light blue lace-up, ruched, fitted, square-neck dress. The look was completed with sheer black socks, pumps, silver clutch and a large red rose in her hair. 

Emily Ratajkowski Dolce & Gabbana
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

After her runway gigs, the swimsuit designer checked out the party circuit. Ratajkowski rocked a yellow Roberto Cavalli ab-baring jacket and matching skort for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. 

Emily Ratajkowski Green Carpet Fashion Awards
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age Ltd

She then changed into a leopard-print pantsuit for designer Domenico Dolce's birthday party. 

Emily Ratajkowski leopard suit
Vincenzo Lombardo/GC Images

Watch ET's memorable moments from NYFW: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham's New Body-Inclusive Collection Is Seriously So Sexy (and Affordable)

Something Navy Blogger Arielle Charnas Launched the Chicest Collection That Won't Break the Bank

Gigi, Bella, Anwar and Yolanda Hadid Star in Bizarre, Fashion-Filled Family Dinner Video for 'Vogue'

Related Gallery

 