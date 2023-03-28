Emily Ratajkowski Says It's 'Frustrating' What's Said About Her Dating Life
Emily Ratajkowski doesn't have to explain her dating life. The actress-model appears inside Elle's Women of Impact edition and talks about how she is navigating the tough aspects of the media attention -- especially when it pertains to her relationships.
"I’m definitely in a giving-no-f**ks period of my life," the 31-year-old tells the outlet. "I was playing with my son, building his magnet tiles with him, and I was like, 'Huh, I wonder if I’m going to come out of this period and be like, Damn, I really give a f**k now, and I wish I had handled things differently.'"
The My Body author explained that her dating life recently came up during an episode of her High, Low podcast. Ratajkowski says that after she made a joke about a recent date, it spiraled into something bigger.
"On the Olivia Ponton [episode], I made a joke about how I attract the worst men," she says. "And immediately it’s put into the context of somebody I dated very briefly...It’s so frustrating because everything’s taken completely out of context. That episode was recorded months ago."
Despite the frustration, Ratajkowski admits that she isn't going to allow the media buzz to change who she is or how she chooses to navigate the world -- publicly or privately -- and especially on her High, Low podcast.
"I felt like I was constantly negotiating things in a way that was making me very meek," she says. "I’ve stopped caring so much, which is, funny enough, an act of taking control. I’ve accepted what I can and can’t control, and found joy in things that I can. And the podcast is one of them."
Ratajkowski divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, after almost four years of marriage. Since her split, the model has been linked to various high-profile men including Pete Davidson, Eric Andre, Brad Pitt and, most recently, Harry Styles.
On Saturday, she and Styles were spotted doing some late night lip-locking in Tokyo, Japan. So far, neither she nor the "Watermelon Sugar" singer has spoken out about the status of their relationship.
A source recently told ET that it's all fun between the two.
"Harry and Emily have known each other for a while and have always had a strong attraction to one another," the source said. "Harry thinks Emily is cool and beautiful and has always liked her. For now, they're having fun together."
