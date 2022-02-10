Eminem Admits He's Nervous Ahead of Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Eminem has got some game day jitters!

The seasoned rapper sat down with Sway Colloway on SiriusXM’sSway in the Morning on Shade 45, where he spoke about his upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime performance and who he is rooting for in the big game.

"I'mma tell you, it's f**king nerve-wracking. It's f**king nerve-wracking," Eminem said. "This to me -- there's nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f**k up, your f**k up is there forever."

Eminem is performing alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige for the star-studded halftime show. While he wouldn't say much about what's sure to be an epic performance, he told Sway that he was "blown away" by Dr. Dre's vision for their big performance.

"When the whole thing started going down and we were like, 'OK, this might be actually serious.' I was trying to envision what Dre. might do," the "Lose Yourself" rapper explained. "I was thinking like, yeah, that's dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn't expect the production to be like this."

Eminem had nothing but praise for his Super Bowl co-stars, including Kendrick who he said was a "top tier" lyricist.

"Kendrick is at the very, top, top tier of lyricists, not just of this generation, but of all time," Eminem declared.

When it comes to the football game, Eminem is rooting for the home team, telling Sway he's backing the L.A. Rams and their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who previously played for the rapper's home team, the Detroit Lions.

"Stafford, first of all, we feel like, this is the closest we're gonna get to a Super Bowl -- is through Matt Stafford," he shared. "It's a perfect scenario where I can root for a team that I like because of Matt Stafford and the Detroit connection, but the stars are aligned. And I'mma tell you why else, because Al Michaels is doing the game and I'm a huge fan of Al Michaels."

Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

