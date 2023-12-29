In the ongoing trademark dispute between Eminem and Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, the iconic rapper has taken legal action by filing for a protective order against the reality TV personalities. The dispute revolves around the trademark application for the name of the Reasonably Shady podcast, a move contested by Eminem since February 2023.

According to documents obtained by ET, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, filed for the protective order on Dec. 15. The rapper is opposing Bryant and Dixon's previous request that he appear in person for a deposition, stating that such an appearance would be "unduly burdensome" due to his limited knowledge of the subjects at issue.

Eminem's legal team argued that the motion by the reality stars was premature and procedurally improper, as they have yet to serve Eminem with the necessary documents. In the filing, the rapper proposed three alternative names, including his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, who possesses superior knowledge on the relevant topics and could represent Eminem during the deposition.

Andrea H. Evans, attorney for Bryant and Dixon, tells ET, "Mathers' counsel has filed an order with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) to enter a protective order that a discovery deposition of Marshall Mathers not be had in response to our Motion to Compel Mathers to be deposed. We believe that Mathers gave instruction to file this opposition against our clients, but is not willing to meet any of the individual obligations that go with such a filing, including, sitting for deposition."

Evans continues, "If an individual brings an opposition, it is ludicrous to claim that that individual should be exempt from deposition based on any sort of burden. Should the TTAB grant a protective order in this case, it would set an unreasonable precedent where individual Opposers could make general unavailability claims so to avoid the bare minimum requirement of sitting for a deposition."

The Real Housewives stars, in their late October request, aimed to compel Eminem to be deposed, expressing a desire to question him about his use of the expressions Slim Shady and Shady. Evans argued that it is crucial for someone who files a lawsuit to make themselves available for deposition.

Evans stated, "It's unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients, but he will not make himself available to be deposed." Evans emphasized the need to question Eminem regarding his ownership of the trademarks.

