Hailie Jade is all packed up for her bachelorette party, and while her followers are excited about her soiree and pending nuptials, they're just about as excited for her impeccably organized suitcase.

Eminem's 28-year-old daughter took to Instagram and invited her more than 3.2 million followers to pack with her for her bachelorette trip. While she never mentions where she's headed, her outfits and accessories may offer some clues.

For starters, Hailie's packing a couple of baseball hats, sneakers and sandals, suggesting the celebratory trip could be an intimate, albeit casual, setting with her pals. Tropical? Private pool party? She's also bringing with her a portable speaker, as well as a white noise sound machine.

Packing cubes also help organize her suitcase, which is filled with neutral colored outfits as well as sandals, heels, makeup and toiletry bags. She also organized her outfits by the day before packing them in the suitcase. When she finished, Hailie bid adieu to her followers by waving with a white cowboy hat.

Fans loved the video, praising Hailie for being so organized while wishing her an awesome trip.

"Love the organization!!!! Hope u had a great time!! Can't wait for the wedding!!" one follower commented. Another wrote, "I feel like you just changed the way I am ever packing again lol."

It was back in February 2023 when she shared that she and Evan McClintock got engaged. In her announcement, Hailie shared photos of Evan's proposal, which included a snap of him down on one knee and two pics of them popping a bottle of bubbly.

Hailie and Evan had been romantically linked for seven years but she kept the relationship out of the limelight. At that point, she had rarely posted pics on Instagram with Evan, but that's since changed since their engagement.

Following their engagement, Evan joined Hailie on her Just a Little Shady podcast, where he opened up about how he planned the proposal. He shared that he started looking at rings between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2022. It wasn't easy though. Evan said he had to come up with excuses to get out of the house to secretly go shopping for the ring.

Evan shared that Hailie's sister, Alaina, helped him with the ring selection. While that turned out to be quite the mission, it paled in comparison to having to ask the legendary rapper for his daughter's hand in marriage.

"Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," said Evan about asking Em for his blessing. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'All right. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time'. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

