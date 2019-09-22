The Emmys went without a host this year -- but seemingly set up Maya Rudolph to emcee the next awards show.

The Saturday Night Live alum stole the show on Sunday night as she and Ike Barinholtz presented the award for lead actor in a comedy series. The pair did a hilarious bit acting as if they'd just had LASIK eye surgery and couldn't pronounce the category's nominees: Black-ish's Anthony Anderson, Black Monday's Don Cheadle, The Kominsky Method's Michael Douglas, Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy, Barry's Bill Hader and The Good Place's Ted Danson.

The two had trouble pronouncing each actor's name, except for Danson's, but it was Hader who took home the award. The honor was well-deserved, but fans couldn't help but celebrate Rudolph, who also had viewers laughing while presenting with Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 Oscars, for delivering "comedy gold."

We all just need to face facts that Maya Rudolph, Any Poehler and Tina Fey should host everything. They can save any bit. All hail the ladies. #Emmys2019 — Orianna Scafidi (@oscafidi) September 23, 2019

@MayaRudolph presenting an Emmy Award should win an Emmy Award #Emmys — GEOFFREY (@jeffreynola) September 23, 2019

She's the only reason I found the skit funny. Her line delivery was A+.



They should have just had her host. — Liberty Belle (@_jetcitywoman) September 23, 2019

I will now and forever refer to Michael Douglas as Mickey Two Times @MayaRudolph 😂😂😂😂😂 — Meg Berman (@OhThatMeg) September 23, 2019

@MayaRudolph & @ikebarinholtz have been the funniest part of the #Emmys. Can they have eye surgery and then host next year? — Susan Clary Zayas (@susanclary) September 23, 2019

The idea of Rudolph hosting the Golden Globes isn't that far-fetched. After all, that's how Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg got the gig last year. After stealing the show when they presented together at the 2018 Emmys, social media support for the two went through the roof, and NBC eventually asked them to host the Globes a few months later. However, when ET spoke with the pair ahead of their headlining turn in January, they joked that their Emmys moment had nothing to do with the gig.

"The Emmys is not an audition for the Golden Globes," Oh said with a laugh. "The Emmys is a fantastic show in and of itself, and we were there for that, and it just so happened people could see our chemistry -- which is terrible."

However, Samberg disagreed about the pair's on-stage audition. "I was hoping when we walked out there we would get this gig," he said as Oh burst out laughing. "But I'm, like, climby. Always trying to leverage into the next thing. I'm kind of thirsty AF."

See more on the 2019 Emmys in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Emmys: Notable First-Time Nominees

Sandra Oh Continues Historic Emmy Streak With 2019 NominationS for 'Killing Eve' and 'Saturday Night Live'

2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Winners