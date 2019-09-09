Erika Jayne isn’t putting her diamond away just yet.

Speculation surfaced over the last few weeks that the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was exiting the Bravo series ahead of its 10th season after she seemingly removed all mentions of the show from her social media. Turns out, Erika never had the show in her social media bios.

"You change your banner art and people have a meltdown," Erika says with a slight chuckle. "I don’t know where that comes from, but yeah…"

Erika was very much still a Housewife when ET spoke with her backstage at Kyle Richards’ first-ever New York Fashion Week show for her new line, Kyle + Shahida. Bravo cameras were on hand to capture the event from all angles.

"We have a little liquid courage," she quipped to ET, ahead of walking the runway alongside her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, who all sported designs from the collection. The ladies’ new co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, sat front row, alongside Kyle’s family, including nieces Paris and Nicky Hilton.

"I love this family, OK?" Erika gushes. "They’ve been nothing but nice to me, and it’s Kyle’s first fashion show. We’re here to support her. It’s Fashion Week, come on!"

"I had so many friends fly in from Los Angeles," Kyle notes to ET. "It's just amazing to have this support."

The women have been spotted filming all over NYC during NYFW for the new season of RHOBH, including Erika’s performance of her new single with Brooke Candy, "Drip" (out Tuesday), at the VFILES show. Check that out below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in early 2020.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards Denies Being the Reason Camille Grammer Isn't Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

Camille Grammer Isn't Returning for 'RHOBH' Season 10: Find Out Why She Blames Kyle Richards

Denise Richards on How 'RHOBH' Season 10 Is Moving Forward Without Lisa Vanderpump (Exclusive)