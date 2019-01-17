Tonight, Star Trek: Discovery returns with season two and ET Live will be at the premiere in New York City.

The CBS All Access series is taking over Regal Battery Park in Lower Manhattan, where much of the returning cast -- Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and more -- as well as special guests will be walking the red carpet and speaking with ET Live’s Vladimir Duthiers.

Additionally, the show’s newest cast members -- Anson Mount (Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock), Rebecca Romijn (Number One) and Tig Notaro (Jet Reno) -- will make their red carpet debut and (hopefully) dish on how they will mix things up on the new season of Discovery.

Back in the Los Angeles studio, with the rest of our ET Live team, Rotten Tomatoes editor and self-proclaimed Trekkie Jacqueline Coley will be on hand to discuss secrets and spoilers about the new episodes and provide insight into some of the stars’ comments and interviews.

After an acclaimed first season, the series returns with all-new episodes -- and is expanding the Star Trek universe like fans have never seen before.

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock (Peck).

In addition to the the 14-episode season, which will be available exclusively on CBS All Access every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT, fans can watch all of season one, four previously released Short Treks and look forward to an upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Deck and the anticipated new Discovery spinoff led by Michelle Yeoh.

ET Live will broadcast from the Star Trek: Discovery premiere live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

