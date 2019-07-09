ET is taking you inside the world of cosplay.

In our first-ever documentary, Cosplay: Beyond the Fantasy, ETonline producer Jesse Goddard follows four cosplayers -- Meisha Mock, Saya, Angi Viper and Tita Ghanjanasak -- as they prepare for the Comic-Con Revolution in Ontario, California. Along the way, the women share how cosplay has evolved with the rise of social media and the debate within the community about art versus attention and what comes out on top.

Check out the trailer in the video player above.

Cosplay: Beyond the Fantasy premieres Monday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ET Live.

You can watch ET Live on your TV, through Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, or your phone or tablet, via the ET app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play store. Or head right over to ETLive.com.

And stay tuned the rest of the week for all our San Diego Comic-Con coverage.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Comic-Con 2019 Schedule: All the Movie and TV Panels

'Game of Thrones' Cast to Reunite for Final Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

All the Trailers From Comic-Con 2018: 'Aquaman,' 'Fantastic Beasts 2,' 'Shazam!' & More

Related Gallery