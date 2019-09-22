Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are celebrating their first Schitt's Creek Emmy nominations at Sunday's awards show, but the hilarious pair has been working together for almost 40 years!

Levy and O'Hara, who are up for Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively, for their roles as Johnny and Moira Rose on the CBC/Pop TV comedy, both got their start in the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto, and worked together on the group's critically acclaimed television sketch show, SCTV, which ran from 1976-84 and was nominated for 15 Emmys over the course of its run.

In fact, the pair took home Emmy gold together in 1982, when the SCTV team won Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Show.

However, this year's nominations hold special meaning for both performers. For O'Hara, it's her first lead acting Emmy nod after previously being nominated for her supporting role in the TV movie Temple Grandin. For Levy, it's his first Emmy nomination for acting in his acclaimed career.

The pair posed for pics together, and with all of their Schitt's castmates on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday. Levy donned a navy blue tuxedo and bow tie, while O'Hara looked radiant in a geometric black-and-white gown by Greta Constantine.

"It's just a shock and a delight that this many people are watching the show now," O'Hara told ET's Kevin Frazier of Schitt's Creek on the red carpet. "And we have CBC and POP and Netflix to thank for that."

"We kinda put it together we were having a great time doing it. It was a slow start, but we didn't know it was a slow start to anything. We were just having fun doing the show. Our fan base really became quite rabid and I really credit them with getting the word out on this show," Levy added.

Schitt's Creek finally getting the awards recognition it deserves couldn't come at a better time. Levy and his son, Dan (aka David Rose), who co-created the show, announced earlier this year that the show would be ending after its sixth and final season.

"We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning," the father-son duo shared in a statement. "It's not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have."

"We are all so excited to begin shooting these last 14 episodes and can't thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us," the statement continued. "We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!"

