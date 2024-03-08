Eugene Levy said he was "shocked" to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I'd have to say it was kind of an emotional day for me, hearing some very kind words from people I love," the Schitt's Creek star told ET's Denny Directo following the ceremony on Friday. "I was shocked when I heard about it, and it's kind of fun being out here and going through this."

The actor and comedian said he never expected an honor like this when he was coming up in the comedy scene, noting that for a long time, his mind was simply on, "Where's my next job?"

After more than 50 years in the industry and four Emmy Awards, however, those worries are behind him. In fact, Levy has something fun lined up for his next gig -- he's joining Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming fourth season, reuniting with fellow comedy icons Martin Short and Steve Martin on the popular mystery-comedy series.

While he said he couldn't tease much about his character, Levy said that he was excited to join the star-studded cast, which also includes Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez, as well as fellow season 4 newcomers Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon and Kumail Nanjiani.

"Its great -- Marty and I go back forever and and Steve and I have done a lot of movies together, and I'm looking forward to it," he shared with ET. "We kind of started shooting already, and it's amazing. It's an amazing show and boy, the guest roster that they've like pulled in on that thing... just being a part of that, I'm feeling pretty good about that."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Levy was celebrated during his Walk of Fame ceremony in speeches from his daughter, Sarah Levy -- who also starred on Schitt's Creek as the bubbly waitress Twyla Sands -- and longtime co-star Catherine O'Hara.

When the notoriously private comedian took the stage, he got choked up as he thanked his family and friends for their support -- giving a special shout out to his wife of nearly 50 years, Deb.

"Here's some irony for you: I'm not the funny guy in my family," he said emotionally. "That medal belongs to my wife, Deb. And yet I'm getting the star. Go figure."

"But here's what I know -- you can't have your name put on a star on Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back," he continued. "And Deb's had mine for 47 years, so, there would be no star today without you."

