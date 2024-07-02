Eva Amurri Shuts Down Criticism of Her Cleavage in Wedding Dress

Eva Amurri is still revelling in the bliss of her wedding weekend, and she isn't going to let the haters bring her down.

The 39-year-old daughter of Susan Sarandon took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of her intimate wedding to chef Ian Hock.

The pair tied the knot in New York's Hudson Valley in front of about 40 guests. Eva stunned in a strapless, corseted Kim Kassas wedding gown, per People, while Ian wore a custom tailored navy blue suit.

But according to the Californication actress, some people took offense to the gown.

"And to anyone scandalized by my breasts not being 'put away'…." Eva wrote on one photo of herself and her new husband.

She later posted a zoomed-in pic of her cleavage, adding, "Feel free to screenshot this for later," with a winking and kissing face emoji.

Ian Hock and Eva Amurri on their wedding day. - Eva Amurri/Instagram

Eva Amurri proudly flaunts her cleavage in her wedding dress. - Eva Amurri/Instagram

This is Eva's second marriage. She was previously married to former soccer star Kyle Martino. The two split in 2019 after nine years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2020. Eva shares three kids with her ex: daughter Marlowe, 9, and sons Major, 7, and Mateo, 4.

All three of her children were incorporated into the wedding ceremony over the weekend, and served as the couple's wedding party, so to speak. Eva and her kids participated in a "hand fastening" ceremony as part of the nuptials, to symbolically bond the family members together.

Eva also shared a photo of the blended family together at the wedding.

Eva Amurri and Ian Hock with her kids on her wedding day. - Eva Amurri/Instagram

She later posted a pic from bed flashing her new wedding band, writing, "Back to reality, and 36 loads of laundry! But I do have an extra piece of hardware to stare at…"

Eva and Ian first revealed their engagement in February 2023 when she took to Instagram to share the happy news.

"Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us," she wrote at the time. "We are so so so happy. Can't wait to spend all the rest of our days together."

The pair’s engagement came over two years after she confirmed their romance on her Happily Eva After blog.

Shortly before Eva announced her engagement, she reflected on her childhood in show business, which often felt "surreal" and likened it to living "in a circus."

ET spoke with Sarandon in January 2023 about her daughter's comments, and the celebrated actress shared, "I think normal is very overrated."

"I think everyone likes to go to the circus, so I don't see any problem with that as long as all the animals don't get too out of control," she said. "I think our life is unusual and they're exposed to lots of [things]. I dragged them with me whenever I worked, so they went all over the globe. I think it's one of the best things that I ever gave them, that view of their place in the world."

"Also, they're very flexible and adjustable and I think that's a really, really important thing for kids to have that adults have," Sarandon added. "So, no apologies here. I'll talk to her therapist, but I don't apologize."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: