Everlane Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Save Up to 60% on Dresses, Shorts, Sandals and More

Everlane Memorial Day Sale
Everlane
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:29 PM PDT, June 21, 2024

Shop the Everlane Summer Sale for up to 60% off dresses, sandals, tees and more breezy styles.

Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather heats up, the Everlane Summer Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on summer go-to's like t-shirts, linen dresses and swimsuits — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only summer, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year. 

Shop the Everlane Sale

Now through Monday, July 8, Everlane is offering up to 60% off hundreds of summer styles. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, sneakers, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Summer Sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan MarkleRiley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop the best deals on summer favorites for women from Everlane.

The Supima High-Neck Riviera Dress

The Supima High-Neck Riviera Dress
Everlane

The Supima High-Neck Riviera Dress

This breezy dress features a high crew neck top that flows into an airy woven cotton straight skirt.

$118 $47

Shop Now

The Linen Side-Button Jumpsuit

The Linen Side-Button Jumpsuit
Everlane

The Linen Side-Button Jumpsuit

Made from 100% European Flax Linen, this side-button jumpsuit is an essential addition to your summer wardrobe.

$128 $64

Shop Now

The Easy Short

The Easy Short
Everlane

The Easy Short

Stay cool and comfortable on hot summer days with The Easy Short, featuring a breathable silhouette and a pull-on waistband.

$58 $35

Shop Now

The Day Crossover Sandal

The Day Crossover Sandal
Everlane

The Day Crossover Sandal

Made of buttery soft leather, the Day Crossover Sandal features a tapered square toe, a flexible footbed that gives with every step, and a few updates from the last rendition—like a slightly raised sole and a wider, better fit throughout.

$98 $69

Shop Now

The Kick Bootcut Jean

The Kick Bootcut Jean
Everlane

The Kick Bootcut Jean

These bootcut jeans are made with organic cotton and a touch of stretch, so they're comfortable enough to wear daily. It's hard to believe they are just $38.

$128 $38

Shop Now

The Way-High Drape Pant

The Way-High Drape Pant
Everlane

The Way-High Drape Pant

Comfortable pants you'll want to live in. These flattering high rise pants feature a pleated design that can be worn to work and beyond.

$128 $90

Shop Now

The Viscose Mock Neck Top

The Viscose Mock Neck Top
Everlane

The Viscose Mock Neck Top

The Viscose Mock Neck Top boasts an on-body fit, funnel neck, sleeveless, fine rib texture, and slits at side seams for comfort.

$98 $49

Shop Now

The Linen Wrap Skirt

The Linen Wrap Skirt
Everlane

The Linen Wrap Skirt

This lightweight linen wrap skirt can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion.

$128 $51

Shop Now

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
Everlane

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

This drapey shirt has an extra-smooth feel you usually get from decades of wear. Plus, the roomy, slightly oversized fit is easy to dress up with heels, or dress down with jeans. 

$88 $53

Shop Now

