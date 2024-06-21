Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather heats up, the Everlane Summer Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on summer go-to's like t-shirts, linen dresses and swimsuits — especially while they are all discounted. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only summer, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.

Shop the Everlane Sale

Now through Monday, July 8, Everlane is offering up to 60% off hundreds of summer styles. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, sneakers, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Summer Sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan Markle, Riley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop the best deals on summer favorites for women from Everlane.

The Easy Short Everlane The Easy Short Stay cool and comfortable on hot summer days with The Easy Short, featuring a breathable silhouette and a pull-on waistband. $58 $35 Shop Now

The Day Crossover Sandal Everlane The Day Crossover Sandal Made of buttery soft leather, the Day Crossover Sandal features a tapered square toe, a flexible footbed that gives with every step, and a few updates from the last rendition—like a slightly raised sole and a wider, better fit throughout. $98 $69 Shop Now

The Kick Bootcut Jean Everlane The Kick Bootcut Jean These bootcut jeans are made with organic cotton and a touch of stretch, so they're comfortable enough to wear daily. It's hard to believe they are just $38. $128 $38 Shop Now

