It's official: summer is finally here! We're talking sun-drenched days and starry nights. Plus, if you're online shopping, prepare for endless summer sales; it's savings on savings! With the latest retailer joining the mix? Everlane—and their limited-time summer sale.

From now until Sunday, July 24, the fan-favorite retailer is giving shoppers a chance to save up to 70% off over 250 Everlane summer styles. There are everything from swimsuits to tennis shoes— and, yes, even tie-dye tank tops! Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials. All you have to do is add your favorites to the shopping carts and see for yourself—which is perfect since Everlane is hosting a can't-miss summer sale!

Shop the Summer Sale

Everlane's summer sale is the perfect time to stock up on swimwear for your next summer vacation. After all, where else will you find a bright orange, long-sleeve bikini top for 50% off? With classic one-pieces, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral patterned swimsuits, each swimsuit are equal parts supportive and comfortable, too.

Now, this isn't just our opinion— it's the opinion of nearly 112 women. To ensure Everlane styles such as The Triangle Bikini Top were as comfortable as they thought they were, Everlane put them to the test: literally. As a result, one reviewer said this top was "super comfortable," and "didn't shift around" when worn. Whereas another reviewer chimes in asserting: "the [super] flattering [top] will never go out of style!"

What's better than that? Only celebrities like Gigi Hadid are reviving this trend. Now's your time to go all-in on not only one of the best summer sales but scoop up this bikini top that will bring your current wardrobe to supermodel status. Oh, and if you thought it couldn't get any better: it can.

Everlane offers inclusive sizing, which means that most styles run upward from women's XXS to XXL—so there's something for everyone. What are you waiting for—the sale only lasts until July 24, so you'll want to add these to your carts ASAP!

The brand's swimsuit selection has various size options from XXS to XXL, so you can find the perfect fit for most body types. Since this sale ends on July 24, you'll want to pick out your new go-to swimsuit soon. Ahead, shop our favorite swimsuit deals from Everlane's limited-time summer sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Still Shop

10 Best Deals on Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Post Prime Day: Best Deals Still Available on Birkenstock Sandals

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon