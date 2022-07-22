Everlane's Summer Sale Has Arrived—Save Up to 70% on Bikinis, One-Pieces and More This Weekend Only
It's official: summer is finally here! We're talking sun-drenched days and starry nights. Plus, if you're online shopping, prepare for endless summer sales; it's savings on savings! With the latest retailer joining the mix? Everlane—and their limited-time summer sale.
From now until Sunday, July 24, the fan-favorite retailer is giving shoppers a chance to save up to 70% off over 250 Everlane summer styles. There are everything from swimsuits to tennis shoes— and, yes, even tie-dye tank tops! Talk about stepping into the season in style—what could be better? Well, aside from the fact that this sustainable brand earns Meghan Markle's stamp of approval, it's that there are no overly complicated promo codes to stock up on these closet essentials. All you have to do is add your favorites to the shopping carts and see for yourself—which is perfect since Everlane is hosting a can't-miss summer sale!
Everlane's summer sale is the perfect time to stock up on swimwear for your next summer vacation. After all, where else will you find a bright orange, long-sleeve bikini top for 50% off? With classic one-pieces, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral patterned swimsuits, each swimsuit are equal parts supportive and comfortable, too.
Now, this isn't just our opinion— it's the opinion of nearly 112 women. To ensure Everlane styles such as The Triangle Bikini Top were as comfortable as they thought they were, Everlane put them to the test: literally. As a result, one reviewer said this top was "super comfortable," and "didn't shift around" when worn. Whereas another reviewer chimes in asserting: "the [super] flattering [top] will never go out of style!"
What's better than that? Only celebrities like Gigi Hadid are reviving this trend. Now's your time to go all-in on not only one of the best summer sales but scoop up this bikini top that will bring your current wardrobe to supermodel status. Oh, and if you thought it couldn't get any better: it can.
Everlane offers inclusive sizing, which means that most styles run upward from women's XXS to XXL—so there's something for everyone. What are you waiting for—the sale only lasts until July 24, so you'll want to add these to your carts ASAP!
Stay on-trend with The Triangle Bikini Top. Everlane tested this style on 112 different women to make sure it's super comfortable.
Made of fully lined Italian fabric, this one-piece swimsuit features a built-in shelf bra and wide straps for added comfort.
Update your summer swimwear stock with a red-hot touch, provided by this brightly-colored Scoop-Neck Bikini Top.
Keep the trends of spring alive all through the summer months with these floral-adorned bikini bottoms from Everlane.
The String Bandeau Top can be worn three different ways, so you'll never get bored wearing this bikini top.
This strappy one-piece is making the argument that lilac might just be the color of the summer.
Channel your inner hipster with these nostalgic, high-waisted bikini bottoms—available to shop in eight summer-friendly colors.
From the pool to the beach and beyond, these off-white bikini bottoms will keep you feeling sporty and supported all summer long.
The High-Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom offers a high-waist fit with a little less coverage on your bottom.
Between the mock neck, crop hem, long sleeves and bright orange hue, we can't pick our favorite feature on this swimsuit design.
