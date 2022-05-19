Summer, is that you? As school breaks formally kick off and temperatures begin to warm up, the return to more relaxed, sun-drenched days finally feels near. And just in time for the new season, Everlane has launched a limited-time sale on its beloved swimwear — keyword here being limited-time.

Beginning today through Saturday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, shoppers can take 30% off of all swimwear styles through Everlane — no promo code needed.

Shop the Swimwear Sale

As an ethical clothing label, Everlane has garnered a reputation for its modern, sustainably-made fashion essentials — and the brand's expansive selection of swimwear styles have proven to be not only perfect for any summer adventure, but also great for the planet, too.

With classic one-pieces and cheeky bikinis, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral-adorned swimsuits aplenty, Everlane boasts some of the most charming swimwear on the market — crafted with materials that are equal parts supportive and sustainable, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the cutest styles from Everlane's limited-time swimwear sale. Plus, browse the 18 best swimsuits of summer 2022, and check out Gigi Hadid's newly launched Frankies Bikinis collection.

