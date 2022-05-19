Shopping

Everlane's Swimwear Sale Is On — Take 30% Off Summer-Ready Bikinis, One-Pieces and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Everlane Swim Sale
Everlane

Summer, is that you? As school breaks formally kick off and temperatures begin to warm up, the return to more relaxed, sun-drenched days finally feels near. And just in time for the new season, Everlane has launched a limited-time sale on its beloved swimwear — keyword here being limited-time.

Beginning today through Saturday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, shoppers can take 30% off of all swimwear styles through Everlane — no promo code needed.

Shop the Swimwear Sale

As an ethical clothing label, Everlane has garnered a reputation for its modern, sustainably-made fashion essentials — and the brand's expansive selection of swimwear styles have proven to be not only perfect for any summer adventure, but also great for the planet, too. 

With classic one-pieces and cheeky bikinis, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral-adorned swimsuits aplenty, Everlane boasts some of the most charming swimwear on the market — crafted with materials that are equal parts supportive and sustainable, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the cutest styles from Everlane's limited-time swimwear sale. Plus, browse the 18 best swimsuits of summer 2022, and check out Gigi Hadid's newly launched Frankies Bikinis collection.

The Square-Neck One-Piece
The Square-Neck One-Piece
Everlane
The Square-Neck One-Piece

Made of fully lined Italian fabric, this one-piece swimsuit features a built-in shelf bra and wide straps for added comfort.

$70$49
The Scoop-Neck Bikini Top
The Scoop-Neck Bikini Top
Everlane
The Scoop-Neck Bikini Top

Update your summer swimwear stock with a red-hot touch, provided by this brightly-colored Scoop-Neck Bikini Top.

$45$31
The Thigh-High Bikini Bottom
The Thigh-High Bikini Bottom
Everlane
The Thigh-High Bikini Bottom

Keep the trends of spring alive all through the summer months with these floral-adorned bikini bottoms from Everlane.

$40$28
The V-Neck One-Piece
The V-Neck One-Piece
Everlane
The V-Neck One-Piece

This V-neck one-piece is as sexy as it is stylish — and it's on sale for $49, too.

$70$49
The Triangle Bikini Top
The Triangle Bikini Top
Everlane
The Triangle Bikini Top

Suit up for any summer adventure — beach- or poolside — with this versatile and deep blue-hued bikini top.

$45$31
The String One-Piece
The String One-Piece
Everlane
The String One-Piece

This strappy one-piece is making the argument that lilac might just be the color of the summer.

$70$49
The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
Everlane
The High-Rise Hipster Bottom

Channel your inner-hipster with these nostalgic, high-waisted bikini bottoms — available to shop in eight summer-friendly colors.

$35$24
The Classic Bikini Bottom
The Bikini Bottom
Everlane
The Classic Bikini Bottom

From the pool to the beach and beyond, these off-white bikini bottoms will keep you feeling sporty and supported all summer long.

$35$21

