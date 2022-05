Summer, is that you? As school breaks formally kick off and temperatures begin to warm up, the return to more relaxed, sun-drenched days finally feels near. And just in time for the new season, Everlane has launched a limited-time sale on its beloved swimwear — keyword here being limited-time.

Beginning today through Saturday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, shoppers can take 30% off of all swimwear styles through Everlane — no promo code needed.

Shop the Swimwear Sale

As an ethical clothing label, Everlane has garnered a reputation for its modern, sustainably-made fashion essentials — and the brand's expansive selection of swimwear styles have proven to be not only perfect for any summer adventure, but also great for the planet, too.

With classic one-pieces and cheeky bikinis, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral-adorned swimsuits aplenty, Everlane boasts some of the most charming swimwear on the market — crafted with materials that are equal parts supportive and sustainable, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the cutest styles from Everlane's limited-time swimwear sale. Plus, browse the 18 best swimsuits of summer 2022, and check out Gigi Hadid's newly launched Frankies Bikinis collection.

Sign Up for More Shopping News! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The 18 Best Swimsuits of 2022 to Shop Before Summer Arrives

Gigi Hadid Just Launched Her First Swimwear Collection

Amazon Deals on Swimsuits Just in Time For Summer — Starting at $12

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches First Swimwear Collection

9 Swimsuits Worn by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Stars

Emma Chamberlain's PacSun Spring Swimwear Collaboration Is 15% Off

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off Ahead of Summer — Shop The Best Styles