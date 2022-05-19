Everlane's Swimwear Sale Is On — Take 30% Off Summer-Ready Bikinis, One-Pieces and More
Summer, is that you? As school breaks formally kick off and temperatures begin to warm up, the return to more relaxed, sun-drenched days finally feels near. And just in time for the new season, Everlane has launched a limited-time sale on its beloved swimwear — keyword here being limited-time.
Beginning today through Saturday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, shoppers can take 30% off of all swimwear styles through Everlane — no promo code needed.
As an ethical clothing label, Everlane has garnered a reputation for its modern, sustainably-made fashion essentials — and the brand's expansive selection of swimwear styles have proven to be not only perfect for any summer adventure, but also great for the planet, too.
With classic one-pieces and cheeky bikinis, supportive halter styles and colorful, floral-adorned swimsuits aplenty, Everlane boasts some of the most charming swimwear on the market — crafted with materials that are equal parts supportive and sustainable, too.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the cutest styles from Everlane's limited-time swimwear sale. Plus, browse the 18 best swimsuits of summer 2022, and check out Gigi Hadid's newly launched Frankies Bikinis collection.
Made of fully lined Italian fabric, this one-piece swimsuit features a built-in shelf bra and wide straps for added comfort.
Update your summer swimwear stock with a red-hot touch, provided by this brightly-colored Scoop-Neck Bikini Top.
Keep the trends of spring alive all through the summer months with these floral-adorned bikini bottoms from Everlane.
This V-neck one-piece is as sexy as it is stylish — and it's on sale for $49, too.
Suit up for any summer adventure — beach- or poolside — with this versatile and deep blue-hued bikini top.
This strappy one-piece is making the argument that lilac might just be the color of the summer.
Channel your inner-hipster with these nostalgic, high-waisted bikini bottoms — available to shop in eight summer-friendly colors.
From the pool to the beach and beyond, these off-white bikini bottoms will keep you feeling sporty and supported all summer long.
