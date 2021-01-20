Everything You Need for the Perfect Socially Distant Super Bowl Party
Football fans, Super Bowl LV will be here soon! After Sunday, we will find out which two teams -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs -- will make their way to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Feb. 7.
Although we won't see a packed stadium or head to the nearest sports bar to cheer on our favorite NFL team this season, we can still watch the big game at home or have a small, safe and socially distant Super Bowl gathering if permitted.
To ensure you have the entertaining essentials for Super Bowl Sunday, ET Style has gathered a selection of staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking from the perfect chip and dip bowl to a smart TV with crystal clear display.
Shop our top picks below.
Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.
RELATED CONTENT:
Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to Perform National Anthem at Super Bowl
Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer' to Air After 2021 Super Bowl on CBS
The Weeknd to Perform 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show