Time to update that relationship status!

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook, announced her engagement to Tom Bernthal on Monday.

The 50-year-old executive shared the happy news via a Facebook post, reading, “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.”

The announcement was accompanied by a cute black-and-white snap of the couple lovingly gazing at each other.

Notably, Sandberg did not update the social media platform’s much-talked-about relationship status section, which many users utilize to make announcements about their love lives.

She did, however, post the same news on Instagram, where notable names like Kate Bosworth and Katie Couric offered their congratulations.

“Oh wow congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bosworth wrote.

According to People, Bernthal popped the question with a ring featuring five diamonds to represent their combined five children, after a hike and picnic in New Mexico on Saturday.

Bernthal is a 46-year-old father of three who is the CEO at his consulting agency, Kelton Global. Before founding the company, the Washington, D.C., native worked in the Clinton White House and earned an Emmy award working as a producer at NBC News.

Sandberg, a Harvard Business School graduate, was previously married to Dave Goldberg, who died in 2015 from severe head trauma and blood loss after falling off a treadmill while the couple were on vacation in Mexico. They had two children together.

She was reportedly set up with Bernthal by Goldberg’s brother, Rob Goldberg.

See more on recent engagements below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind': Couples Get Engaged Before Seeing Each Other on Netflix's New Dating Show

Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Gets Engaged With a Massive Diamond Ring

Lena Dunham Talks Jack Antonoff Split, Secret Engagement and How Her Hysterectomy Impacts Dating

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Engaged -- All the Details! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery