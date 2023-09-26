Movies

'Fair Play' Trailer: Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich Mix Business With Pleasure

fair play movie phoebe dynevor alden ehrenreich
Netflix
By Meredith B. Kile
Updated: 10:14 AM PDT, September 26, 2023

Watch the trailer for the steamy drama, which premieres globally Oct. 6 on Netflix.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich are mixing business and pleasure in the steamy new thriller Fair Play.

The upcoming film, written and directed by first-time filmmaker Chloe Domont, stars the Bridgerton lead and Solo star as Emily and Luke, a blissful young couple keeping their illicit romance a secret from their coworkers at a cutthroat financial firm.

But everything changes when Emily gets promoted above Luke, leading to a power imbalance that unravels sinister tension between the once-happy couple.

"Why is it so hard to accept that I deserve that job?" Emily pleads in a tense confrontation in the trailer, which Netflix released on Tuesday.

"I never got the shot!" Luke bellows in reply.

Watch the trailers below:

The film, which premiered at Sundance to rave reviews, also stars Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza.

Fair Play will be released in select theaters on Sept. 29 and premiere globally Oct. 6 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alden Ehrenreich 'Loves' His Top-Secret 'Ironheart' Role (Exclusive)

TV

Alden Ehrenreich 'Loves' His Top-Secret 'Ironheart' Role (Exclusive)

Donald Glover to Star in and Write 'Lando' Spinoff Series for Disney+

TV

Donald Glover to Star in and Write 'Lando' Spinoff Series for Disney+

Phoebe Dynevor on Regé-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Departure

TV

Phoebe Dynevor on Regé-Jean Page's 'Bridgerton' Departure

Video

Alden Ehrenreich Says He 'Loves' His Top-Secret 'Ironheart' Role (Exclusive)
Related Photos
2023 New Summer Movie and TV Releases
14 Photos
2023 New Summer Movie and TV Releases

Tags: