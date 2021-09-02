Shopping

Fall Jackets: Save on Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

By Leena Tailor‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon/Levi's

Labor Day weekend is just a couple days away! That means we have to say goodbye to summer sun and hello to fall chills! While you may be doing last-minute shopping for school supplies and backpacks, along with Amazon's Labor Day deals, it just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals on everything your wardrobe needs for the season change. At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal transitional piece. Levi's is a favorite denim brand for the change and there are plenty of fall jackets to choose from at Amazon.

This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 74% off at Amazon's Sale -- and there's so much more to explore. 

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s a deal here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on offer roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for your child or yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Labor Day deals.

Amazon's Labor Day Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Our favorites from Levi's are below, but if you want to continue shopping, check out ET Style's top picks on Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes.

ET Style's Picks for Levi's Jean Jackets from Amazon's Labor Day Sale:

Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Boys' Denim Trucker Jacket
When it's too soon for a coat, this is the perfect utility jacket for a boy. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $46)
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Girls' Denim Trucker Jacket
There's no better fall jacket for little ones than a Levi's trucker jacket. 
$21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $46)
Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets
Levi's Men's Lined Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Lined Trucker Jackets
This jacket is lined for a little extra warmth and comfort. 
$68 AND UP
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Women's Premium Original Trucker Jacket
This adorable trucker jacket boasts a straight fit that's very silhouette-flattering.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Oversized Long Cotton Trucker Jacket
If you don't want blue jean denim for your fall outerwear, try a cotton oversized jacket. It's lightweight coverage and the red tab with a twist.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
This classic trucker jacket has a water resistant checkered soft-shell with microfleece lining.
$52 AND UP (REGULARLY $80)
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 37% off? A Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for the Spring season. Pair with a sweater underneath for the cooler spring nights.
$54 (REGULARLY $90)
Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
This faux leather jacket is the perfect jacket for all weather and just about any outfit. Designed for cool wet weather, this jacket is water resistant with a sherpa-lined faux leather shell for added warmth. It also has plenty of pockets.
$41 (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi Strauss has a way with men's jeans, but this lightweight jacket is made for a stylish woman.
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Sometimes the situation calls for a black denim jacket. 
$54 (REGULARLY $90)
Hooded Trucker Jacket
Levi's men's Hooded Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Hooded Trucker Jacket
This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool spring and summer nights.
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men's Signature Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Signature Gold Label Trucker Jacket
This Levi's jacket is more fitted than the original Trucker Jacket, but it has a bit of give thanks to the flex denim. 
$33 (REGULARLY $60)
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
If you want to deviate from the denim trucker jacket, you can wear this corduroy sherpa jacket until winter.
$71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)

