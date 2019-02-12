'Family Guy' and 'Bob's Burgers' Renewed for New Seasons on Fox!

Fans of Family Guy and Bob's Burgers have a reason to rejoice.

Both of the beloved prime-time animated comedies were renewed for the upcoming 2019-20 season at Fox, as part of the network's Sunday night animation block, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seth McFarlane's Family Guy, which premiered in 1999 and ran for three seasons before being cancelled in 2003 then revived in 2005, was renewed for its 18th season. McFarlane is currently in production on the second season of his live-action sci-fi comedy The Orville, which also airs on Fox.

Meanwhile, Bob's Burgers, created by Loren Bouchard, will continue with a 10th season. The show's ninth season is currently airing and in production.

While neither show is a ratings boon for the network, both shows bring in considerable sums when it comes to merchandising and streaming deals, which reportedly earn 20th Century Fox Television billions.

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Simpsons was renewed for a 31st and 32nd season. The renewal will take the series, which is the longest-running sitcom and longest-running scripted primetime series, past its 700th episode.

It looks like fans of the Griffins, the Simpsons and the Belchers still have something to look forward to on Fox over the next two years.

