Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff Joins 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 in Unspecified Role

Rebecca Minkoff
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
By Mekishana Pierre
Published: 3:26 PM PDT, April 16, 2024

The lineup for season 15 will include the full reboot cast.

The Real Housewives of New York City is adding a new face to its upcoming season!

A source close to production confirms to ET that fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff has joined the Bravo series for season 15, which is currently filming.

According to the source, her role -- full-time, "friend of" or otherwise -- remains TBD as it's very early days of making season 15.

Minkoff, who has been a guest judge on Bravo's Project Runway throughout the years, has been a powerful figure in the fashion industry since she co-founded the Rebecca Minkoff brand with her brother, Uri Minkoff. The global brand specializes in luxury handbags, accessories, and apparel.

In September of 2018, she established the Female Founder Collective, a network of businesses led by women that invests in women's financial power across the socio-economic spectrum by enabling and empowering female-owned businesses.

Minkoff has been married to her husband, commercial director Gavin Bellour, since June 2009. The couple share four children together: sons Nico, 5, Luca, 12, and Leonardo, 1, and daughter Bowie, 9.

As previously reported, season 15 of RHONY will include the full reboot cast: Sai De SilvaUbah HassanErin LichyJenna LyonsJessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield

The cast of &#039;The Real Housewives of New York City:&#039; Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield - NBC Universal

The decision to bring back the entire cast follows the success of season 14, which saw a notable uptick in ratings, particularly in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The July 2023 premiere episode marked a milestone as the most-watched RHONY installment in three years, reaffirming the enduring appeal of the Housewives franchise.

Season 14 was a groundbreaking chapter for RHONY, serving as Bravo's first-ever reboot of a Housewives series. With an all-new cast injected into the mix, the network aimed to rejuvenate a show that had reached a plateau after 13 seasons with a relatively consistent ensemble.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer and host of Watch What Happens Live, emphasized the importance of authenticity and connection in selecting the cast members during a live taping at BravoCon 2022.

"We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs -- we have Brooklyn, Tribeca, all over town," Cohen explained. "Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great."

RHONY season 15 show promises fans a continuation of the drama, glamour and authenticity that have made it a beloved staple in the reality TV landscape.

Deadline first reported the news of Minkoff's addition.

