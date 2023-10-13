Gear up, Bravo fans -- it's time for the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City to take the couch!

After an explosive season 14, which served as Bravo's first-ever reboot of a Housewives franchise -- as the network brought in an all-new cast to revitalize a series that had hit a bit of a wall after 13 seasons with some semblance of the same ensemble -- it's time for the housewives to look back at their first season at their first-ever reunion.

On Friday, Bravo released a first look at the two-part supersized reunion for RHONY, giving fans a taste of what's to come when host Andy Cohen sits down with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassah, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield on a recreated set of Casa Cipriani.

The trailer features a brief glimpse of the ladies as they prepare for the tense night ahead, during which they'll come face-to-face to discuss the dynamic season. Part 1 of the reunion, which airs Oct. 22, will see the ladies start digging at the root of the group's major squabbles as Ubah accuses Jenna of being inauthentic, Jessel takes the women to task for speculating about her marriage and Erin and Sai get to the root of their ongoing feuds.

The second part of the reunion airs on Oct. 29, and will get even more emotional as tensions escalate. The housewives get vulnerable about their insecurities and open up about their lives, including Sai, who talks about her relationship with her mom, as well as Brynn, who expresses her fears about motherhood and breaks down when sharing more about her childhood.

As Erin and Sai try to find closure with Jessel, Ubah sets the record straight about the reason she was so upset with Erin in Anguilla.

Watch the trailer below.

There's more than enough beef between the housewives to fill up the two-parter. Earlier this month, ET spoke with Sai about the mean girl label she's earned because of her and Erin's treatment of their fellow housewife, Jessel, over the season.

"I think that there should not be any confusion to being honest," Sai said. "I think when people hear honesty, it really does hurt their feelings at the end of the day, and it could come off in a way where I am being mean; but I'm definitely not a mean girl, not one bit. I'm just a very honest person. I'm a girl's girl. She knows that at the end of the day."

Fans have watched as Sai questioned Jessel's authenticity over the season, their issues coming to a head at an awkward lunch, at which Sai once again found Jessel to be comparing "apples to oranges" when it came to finding similarities between their upbringings. Sai and Erin's through-line complaint about their co-star is, Jessel aims to compete when it comes to life story trauma dumping. For every personal anecdote Sai's shared -- including her financial struggles growing up and coming to terms with her mother's battle with alcoholism -- Jessel's had a similar one to share. Jessel, however, sees her sharing as a way to relate, not as one-upping.

All that said, Sai wouldn't change a thing about how she operated with Jessel.

"I lived it, so what people are seeing is not necessarily all of what [we] know," she offered as an explanation. "There's a lot of things that weren’t said, that will probably never be said -- not by me -- so I mean, if they play out, they play out; but unfortunately, I'm not here to expose any of that."

"We're all good friends, I think some of us are closer than others," she added. "I think our audience also needs to realize we all just met each other. Let's be honest."

"It was very interesting," Sai told ET as an all-encompassing review of her first season. "It was definitely an interesting experience. I think my biggest takeaway is to just have no one tell me any secrets anymore. I just don't want to know. I really don't. Just keep your secrets to yourself. I don't want to be a vessel for your secrets. Don't tell me."

Sai even gave a hint at what to expect when it came to the reunion, telling ET, "There was a lot of emotions. It was a lot of sharing. It felt like a big therapy session, a therapy session I have never wanted before."

"I was really vulnerable," she added. "I was very, very vulnerable; a lot of people were, some people were not. Some were remorseful, no one punched anyone in the face. That was nice. That was very sweet. There were some 'Kumbaya' moments, but a lot of things came out."

As for what she'll do differently in a second season, Sai said she'll smile more when delivering harsh truths.

"I'm a New Yorker, I'm a bit brash, but I'm always honest," she quipped. "The delivery could be just a little bit better."

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New York City's season 14 reunion airs Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Part 2 airs Sunday, Oct. 29.

