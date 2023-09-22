Jessel Taank is making a list and checking it twice, and the only name on that list is Erin Lichy.

It's all revealed in ET's exclusive sneak peek at this Sunday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, which finds the women wrapping up their stay in Anguilla. Jessel, Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan are taking a golf-cart ride around the island, where Brynn informs Jessel that Erin -- who's noticeably absent from the excursion -- "talks mad s**t" about her and allegedly labeled Jessel "the dumb-dumb of the whole group."

"Who is she to make that f**king judgment?" Jessel scoffs. "I don't get f**king angry; I'm f**king pissed. Listen: I have been playing nice in the sandpit. There have been things that have been building up that I have literally said nothing about. I let it f**king go, now it's too much. Now, with what you've told me, that she's painted me out to be this person? How f**king low."

"She literally was like, you have a trust fund and that you've been lying about it the whole time and you're trying to equate our stories," Brynn spills to her castmate.

"I have a f**king checklist that I've been keeping in my f**king phone about this b***h, OK?" Jessel then reveals. "A bullet-point list."

"Jessel's a gangster!" Brynn exclaims. "We've got Al Capone in the backseat right now."

Watch it all play out here:

"Please tell me you don't have a list for me," Ubah pleads, while Brynn tells Jessel "it's OK if you have a little list of me, I'm not going to hold it against you."

"No, I don't. I have a list of people that I had a feeling about," Jessel tells the ladies, going on to say in her confessional that this is something she does from time to time.

"When someone rubs me the wrong way, I start making a checklist," she explains. "If you rub me the wrong way once? It's mental. Twice, it's on my phone. You don't want to be a f**king Persian rug, on the floor, for everyone to walk over."

Back in the cart, Jessel starts rattling off her catalogued issues with Erin, which is essentially a recap of the drama that's unfolded so far within the group this season.

"No. 1 is, f**k you," she reads. "When these girls abandoned you for Casa Cipriani, I f**king stayed with your dumb a** and had dinner. No. 2, you f**king tell me that I'm 'used to being catered to?!' No one and nothing has catered to me."

"You tell me that I f**king come from a rich family and you're accusing my parents of buying my apartment?!" she continues. "F**k you!"

"This list is longer than a CVS receipt," Brynn cracks, as the women come to a stop alongside co-stars Jenna Lyons and Sai De Silva in their own buggy. Brynn quickly fills them in on the "Al Capone" situation happening with Jessel, but fans will have to tune into the episode to see what happens next.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: