Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Love WWE Wrestling

Dads can be tough to shop for. Sure, you can buy funny Father's Day t-shirts, a set of colorful socks or new grilling tools this Father’s Day. However, focusing shopping efforts around his interests will simplify the process. If he is a wrestling fan, getting him something inspired by the sport is a no-brainer.

While tickets to a live WWE event might not be realistic, bringing the magic of the WWE to him is totally doable. Whether he is a fan of the old school superstars like Macho Man Randy Savage and André the Giant or is all about the current roster, ET has rounded up some of the most thoughtful games, gear, collectables and subscription services for the dad who spends his weekends watching WrestleMania.

Here are great Father’s Day gifts for the dad who loves wrestling.

A Peacock Subscription to Watch WWE Peacock A Peacock Subscription to Watch WWE What better gift for the ultimate WWE fan than a subscription to the Peacock Network? Dad can stream every live WWE event and watch all of his favorite WWE shows in one place. STARTING AT $4.99 PER MONTH AT PEACOCK Subscribe Now

"WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment" Amazon "WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment" Is your dad one of those people who needs to know everything about everything? After reading the WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment, there won’t be a stat about his favorite wrestler or aspect of the sport that he won’t know. $25 AT AMAZON (HARDCOVER) Buy Now

Cameo with His Favorite WWE Star Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images Cameo with His Favorite WWE Star What’s the next best thing to meeting your wrestling hero? Getting a personalized video message from them. Imagine the look on dad’s face when he awakens on Father’s Day morning to a special video message from Jerry Lawler, Sting, Bianca Belair, Cezar or his favorite superstar! FROM $20 AT CAMEO Book Now

WWE Pajama Pants Amazon WWE Pajama Pants Dad can never have enough pajama pants -- especially if they are themed after his favorite sport. These WWE lounge pants are perfect for an afternoon of fights. $26 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Old School Wrestling Print ScottHigginsIllustration via Society6 Old School Wrestling Print If dad is an art connoisseur and a WWE fan, this illustrated print courtesy of Society 6 artist Scott Higgins deserves a place on his wall. It features all the old school wrestlers, creatively depicted in a highbrow cartoonish manner. $15 AT SOCIETY6 (WAS $19) Buy Now

WWE Championship Slow Cooker WWE WWE Championship Slow Cooker WWE Slow Cooker Because no WWE fight is complete with a warm bowl of chili, an official WWE Championship slow cooker does exist and can live in your father’s kitchen for under $35. $35 AT WWE (WAS $50) Buy Now

WWE Official Cookbook Amazon WWE Official Cookbook Whether he’s a seasoned chef or doesn’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich, this cookbook will encourage him to get busy in the kitchen. It features recipes and dishes inspired by all of the WWE Superstars, including The Rock's Jabroni Macaroni Salad, John Cena's Fruity Pebble Treats and Macho Man’s Savage Nachos. It makes a great companion gift to the crock pot above. $19 AT AMAZON Buy Now

WWE Royal Rumble Game Target WWE Royal Rumble Game This WWE Legends Royal Rumble card game is a great gift for dad -- and the whole family. Think of all the quality time you can spend facing off against each other. $20 AT TARGET Buy Now

WWE Legends Fathead Sticker Collection Fathead WWE Legends Fathead Sticker Collection This collection of 52-inch-high Fathead stickers features eight old-school WWE favorites (and favorite heels), including Ric Flair, The Ultimate Warrior, The Iron Sheik, André the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage and more. And there's no need to worry: All the stickers are removable. $100 AT FATHEAD Buy Now

WWE UNO Card Game Amazon WWE UNO Card Game If dad loves playing UNO almost as much as he loves watching the WWE, he needs this card game. These themed Uno cards feature all the major WWE personalities and superstars. $5 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Eddie Guerrero Latino Heat Shorts WWE Eddie Guerrero Latino Heat Shorts Dad will be ready to sweat if you buy him a pair of these Eddie Guerrero “Latino Heat” shorts. They are breathable enough for the gym, but cozy enough for kicking back at home and watching WWE. $23 AT WWE (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now



