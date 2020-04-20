Felicity Huffman hopes to return to acting in 2021, ET has learned.

The former Desperate Housewives star has been laying low since becoming involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal, however, she is eyeing up “early next year” for a professional comeback.

“Like everyone else, Felicity is staying home with her family and quarantining,” a source tells ET. “She continues to be very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project. Once COVID settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours. Felicity is also hopeful that she’ll be able to return to acting early next year.”

In October, Huffman was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after serving 13 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Following her release, she began one year of supervised release, faced a $30,000 fine and continued to do community service.

The actress must complete 250 hours of community service and was spotted in January completing further hours at The Teen Project, which helps at-risk homeless and sex trafficked young women.

Huffman and her 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, previously volunteered at the organization. "For the last two years, Felicity and younger daughter Georgia have been going to The Teen Project two to three times a week and tutoring young high school girls to help them get their GED," a source previously told ET. "These are girls who are from at-risk populations, who have been on the streets, human trafficked or suffered addiction."

"The work that she’ll be doing at The Teen Project is impactful and significantly helping the young girls," the source added. "It is very meaningful for Felicity."

News of the actress’ 2021 acting ambitions comes ahead of the release of her new movie, Tammy’s Always Dying, on May 1.

Filmed in 2018, prior to news of the college admissions scam, the dark comedy follows Huffman as an alcoholic, unemployed mom who gets diagnosed with cancer.

ET recently debuted the trailer for the film. Check it out below.

