Fergie Shares Pics of Son Axl for His 10th Birthday in Sweet Tribute

Fergie's son is celebrating a major milestone! The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a tribute to her son, Axl, on his 10th birthday.

The proud mom, who shares the tot with her ex, Josh Duhamel, included several shots of her son in the post, including ones of him smiling for the camera, making silly faces and hanging out with his friends.

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote alongside the pics. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Fergie and Josh tied the knot in 2009 and announced their split in 2017. When ET spoke to Fergie in June 2018, she opened up about what it's like co-parenting with Josh.

"We split it up really balanced," she said. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family. I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out."

Josh echoed his ex's words, telling ET days later that they "get along great."

"We just love our kid and want the best for him," he said. "Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He's No. 1."

The next year, Fergie filed for divorce from Josh, 50, for two years after their initial announcement.

"Fergie has always put health and parenting first in her life. She is finally ready to say [her marriage] is over for good and that's what led her to file for divorce," a source told ET at the time. "Fergie finally had the strength to say her marriage to Josh was over once and for all. Those closest to her knew she would get to this point eventually. She feels good standing on her own and it was time to let go."

"Josh has been there for Fergie and they have managed to co-parent very well," the source added. "Josh loves Fergie and is happy she's moved forward. He's moved on and wants to remain a close friend to Fergie."

The pair officially settled their divorce in December 2019. Josh got engaged to Audra Mari in January 2022, and Fergie was quick to share her congrats to the happy couple.

