Why stop at one Paul Rudd when you can have two?

The actor will play two versions of the same character in the upcoming Netflix original series, Living With Yourself, about a man named Miles who undergoes a spa treatment that promises to make him a better person. But he gets more than he bargained for when discovers he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. Soon the original Miles finds he must fight to retain his very own existence, including everything from his wife (Aisling Bea) to his identity.

The existential comedy, written and created by Timothy Greenbeg (The Daily Show With Jon Stewart), will be told from various perspectives over the course of eight episodes. Ahead of its October debut, Netflix released new images of Rudd (and Rudd) as Miles.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

While Rudd has made many memorable appearances on TV -- including, Mike Hannigan on Friends, Bobby Newport on Parks and Recreation and Andy on the Wet Hot American Summer series -- Living With Yourself marks the actor’s first leading role on a series in his career.

While Rudd has been part of high-profile projects like Marvel’s Avengers franchise, playing Ant-Man, the actor says nothing has quite topped appearing on Friends, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this fall. “I had never been a part of anything that had that kind of viewership,” he recently told ET.

“Everybody was very nice, but I never could quite get over the fact that I was sitting in Central Perk and I just really didn't want to get in the way,” he said of his role as Lisa Kudrow’s onscreen boyfriend. “I knew no one was tuning in for Mike Hannigan, so I was like, ‘Oh wow, I'm just going to sit back and kind of observe and enjoy this ride.’”

Given the recent excitement around series like Russian Doll and Dead to Me, which earned multiple 2019 Emmy nominations, Rudd may find himself on another ride over at Netflix.

