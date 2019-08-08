Could we be any more excited?

Wait, let's try that again. In the immortal words of Janice Litman-Goralnik née Hosenstein, "Oh. My. God."

One more: "We were on a brick!"

Friendsmarks its 25th anniversary this year, and LEGO is celebrating the beloved sitcom in a major way -- with its very own Central Perk LEGO set!

Created as part of the LEGO Ideas fan competition, the set includes all the details of the titular pals' favorite coffee-drinking spot, complete with the couch, chairs, counter and performance stage that became iconic over the sitcom's 10-season run. Minifigures for Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Gunther (James Michael Tyler) will complete the set.

The 1,079-piece set, which was designed by Aymeric Fievet of Normandy, France, will be available on Sept. 1.

"The challenge was to visualize passages of the series to allow me to recreate the furniture and the characters in as much detail as possible," Fievet said of creating the in-demand LEGO set. "The assembly of this model took me about a week after finding the necessary references. During the voting period, the set was changed several times!"

Just don't let your smelly cat eat one of the pieces. OK, we're done now.

Aniston and the rest of the Friends cast have been asked about a reunion practically nonstop since the show ended in 2004 -- and they've mostly played coy on the topic. However, earlier this year, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she and her former co-stars "would do it."

So why the change of heart?

"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen," Aniston told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Los Angeles premiere of her new comedy with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery, in June. "Sorry!"

"Anything could happen," the actress added, though she quickly couched, "I have no idea though... There's no plans in the immediate future."

