On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that the beloved sitcom would depart from its catalog at the beginning of 2020. The series will instead head to WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

"The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye," Netflix wrote on Twitter. "We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕"

Reports of Friends' departure from Netflix began in earnest last December, when its "available until" date on the streaming platform said the sitcom would only be available until Jan.1, 2019.

The rumors were quashed just days later, though, when Netflix made a deal to keep the popular sitcom on its platform through 2019. Netflix initially acquired the rights to the series in 2015, reportedly paying $118 million for the show, according to Collider. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that WarnerMedia shelled out $425 million for the five-year exclusive rights to the series.

HBO Max, whose name was announced on Tuesday, will also stream shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Pretty Little Liars and all of The CW when it launches commercially in spring 2020. Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, is also set to produce at least two films for the new platform. Additionally, the service's original content will also include projects with Anna Kendrick, Kaley Cuoco and Ansel Elgort.

"HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is Friends," Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a press release. "Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries --Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions) -- and two of the most experienced digital experts -- Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell -- I have no doubt they and their dedicated teams will deliver the world’s best storytelling to audiences of all ages wherever and whenever they want it."

