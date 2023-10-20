Chip and Joanna Gaines cordially invite fans to watch them tackle their largest, most complicated project. Ever. And ET has a first look at the couple's upcoming new series, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, that documents the gargantuan effort.

In the trailer for the series slated to premiere Nov. 8 on Magnolia Network, Chip and Jo are cognizant of the fact that transforming a 100-year-old building into a boutique hotel in downtown Waco, Texas, back to its former glory will require a ton of manpower, long nights and strategic planning.

Calling it "the largest, most complicated size project we've ever done in our whole career," Chip says the goal is to "bring this building back to its former glory." There's a bit of pressure to accomplish the feat, as the building -- designed in the style of an early 20th-century Moorish Revival lodge -- is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Dubbed Hotel 1928 (now taking reservations ahead of its November grand opening), Chip and Jo lay out their vision in the series for what ultimately becomes a three-floor, 53,000-square-foot oasis with 33 guest rooms, two restaurants, a jaw-dropping library considered to be the hotel's "crown jewel" and a rooftop terrace.

"If anybody can turn this place into the masterpiece that it deserves," Chip says in the trailer, "it's Joanna Gaines."

In true Chip and Jo fashion, the couple sought to "leave as much of the original detail intact as possible," according to the hotel's website.

The hotel, originally designed by the same architects behind the city's famed Alico building, is easily the couple's most ambitious project, and that's saying something considering they launched a network, singlehandedly revitalized the sleepy college town of Waco and transformed it into the interior design destination thanks to The Silos, a five-acre complex they bought, refurbished and repurposed to house its famed Magnolia Market and a number of curated boutique shops.

In 2016, The Silos drew nearly two million visitors in its first full year of operation, and now the most ardent Magnolia fans making the pilgrimage to Waco will soon have a place to rest after a full day of shopping -- if they're lucky enough to score a reservation at Hotel 1928.

Fixer Upper: The Hotel premieres Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network, with new episodes every Wednesday and streaming same-day on Max and Discovery+.

RELATED CONTENT: