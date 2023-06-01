Chip and Joanna Gaines hit a major relationship milestone this week, celebrating 20 years of marriage!

The couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday in a pair of Instagram posts, with Chip gushing in typical fashion over his wife.

"Twenty years with the most incredible, most powerful, most beautiful woman I've ever known," he wrote, sharing a photo of Joanna making a silly face, grinning while holding flower stems between her teeth. "You've given me the most beautiful life and I'm so grateful to God for you @joannagaines ❤️ 20 years ago today, you made me the happiest man on earth. Thank you for everything Jo 🥂"

In her own tribute -- set to Queen's 1975 classic song, "You're My Best Friend" -- Joanna shared a live-action photo strip of the pair.

"What a wonderful 20 years," she wrote. "Happy Anniversary @chipgaines!"

Joanna also referenced her husband's ongoing style evolution in a series of throwback pics on her Instagram Story.

"I was looking back at pics and noticed the many different looks of @chipgaines over the years," she wrote with a heart-eyes emoji, launching into a slideshow highlighting everything from a shaggy haircut, to a shaved head, to flowing shoulder-length locks, and everything in between.

Joanna Gaines/ Instagram

Joanna Gaines/ Instagram

Joanna Gaines / Instagram

Joanna Gaines / Instagram

Earlier this year, Chip, 48, and Joanna, 45, took a walk down memory lane and revealed the story of how they first met -- and how Joanna could have ended up with Chip's roommate -- while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Joanna worked in her dad's tire shop growing up, and one day Chip's roommate, who was dubbed "Hot John," was a customer getting tires, they explained.

Joanna recalled her co-workers trying to set her up with the attractive customer, saying, "I got the courage to get up out of my office. I walk towards the waiting room and John and I make eye contact. But I'm not really gifted in any conversation. So I look at him and I'm like, 'Now what?' And so instead of going to the waiting room, I walk straight outside, like I was going to take a smoke break or something."

As she walked outside, Joanna came face-to-face with her future husband, Chip, who joked that he was perfectly prepared for the moment.

"Unlike her, I'm incredible at eye contact. I always have a one-liner planned for any occasion where you might meet one of the most beautiful women on the planet," Chip gushed of his wife. "You must have that back-pocket line ready to rock. So she walked right past Hot John, thankfully, right into the loving arms [of me]."

This year saw another huge milestone for the Gaines family, as they took a trip to visit Seoul, Korea, where Joanna's mom, Nan Stevens, is from.

"For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that’s all it was — a dream we’d talk about in that 'maybe, someday' way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach," the mother of five shared. "But this year, we decided to finally book it, and we convinced 24 members of our family to come with us to visit the place where my mom grew up."

Chip and Joanna wed on May 31, 2003 in their hometown of Waco, Texas. Together, they share five children: Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 4.

"I am terrified of that moment when our last one leaves," Joanna said with a laugh in a recent interview with ET. "For me, it's like if we can just keep having babies, then at some point it’s for sure I won't have to experience that."

She added, "I think the more the merrier."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chip and Joanna Gaines on Possibility of Having More Kids and Castle Renovation for New Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Joanna Gaines Shares Touching Look at Family Trip to Mom's Homeland

Joanna Gaines Shares How She Almost Ended Up With Chip's Roommate

Joanna Gaines Shares Pic From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering Injury

Related Gallery