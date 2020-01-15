Florence Pugh's Brother Was in 'Game of Thrones' and We're Shook

Florence Pugh is having a truly monumental moment, and is riding her meteoric rise to fame like a true queen.

The 24-year-old Little Women star got her first Oscar nomination this year -- which is even more impressive considering it's only her eighth feature film since her big screen debut in 2014 -- and she stars in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, opposite Scarlett Johansson.

(Johansson, by the way, is nominated not only for her first ever Oscar this year, but for her first two -- for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress! It hasn't happened since Cate Blanchett scored two noms in the same year in 2007.)

The point is, everyone's feeling the love for the young actress, including her older brother Toby Sebastian -- a.k.a. Prince Trystane Martell, the eldest son of Prince Doran Martell of House Martell, the rulers of Dorne on HBO's Game of Thrones!

Here's a photo of a slightly scruffier Sebastian with his younger sister back in 2016, at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards where she was nominated for Best Young British/Irish Performer of the Year.

She was nominated for her debut film role in The Falling. Coincidentally, she lost the award to her co-star in the film, Maisie Williams -- who was also starring on Game of Thrones at the time, along with Sebastian!

The coincidences are almost too bizarre!

Look, we all understand that there are a ton of actors and actresses who have famous siblings, but we just had no idea that the nation's fastest-rising actress' brother starred in the world's favorite (and ironically the most criticized) show on television.

The fact that they don't share the same last name (although Sebastian's real name is Sebastian Toby Pugh) -- and that his time on GoT came to a gruesome, face-spearing conclusion right as Pugh's career began picking up steam -- might be why the connection is so surprising. Interestingly, the pair actually starred together in a 2015 short film Paradise Lost.

Sebastian seems overjoyed for his little sister for her recent accolades. The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram where she shared an adorably goofy, playful post congratulating Pugh on her success.

"4 years ago this girl was nominated for a Critics Choice Circle Award. 2 years later she was nominated for the @bafta Rising Star Award. Today my friends, she’s been nominated for an Oscar. Yes, an OSCAR," he wrote. "You have worked your arse off and you’ve been exquisite in every single one of your performances. Proud doesn’t cover it. Congratulations fatso, I love you 💋"

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Pugh hours after this year's Oscar nominees were announced and the young actress admitted that it was an "overwhelming" experience all around.

"It hasn't really sunk in, so I just keep on talking about it," Pugh shared. "I will, at some point this afternoon, just sit and make sure that it has fully resonated. But it's crazy."

The young star said that she will "never be sick of hearing" herself referred to as an Oscar-nominated actress, explaining, "That's the coolest thing about being nominated. It's there now, for the rest of my life."

"This is the thing that [makes you] hope that one day, you'll work hard enough, and people will see you and appreciate your work, and that happened today," Pugh said of being recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "It's an amazing moment, and it's so wonderful that the hard work has paid off."

This year's Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

