Florence Pugh is living her best life.

The 24-year-old actress received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Amy in Little Women on Monday, and she later happily celebrated with her boyfriend, Zach Braff. The couple was snapped kissing on Monday after her big nomination, Pugh holding a bottle of champagne. Pugh and the 44-year-old former Scrubs star have been dating since April.

Pugh and Braff have yet to make a public appearance together, though she did address their 20-year age difference recently when a fan criticized the couple on Instagram. In December, the British actress shared a photo of herself posing outside Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines in Los Angeles. Braff commented with a princess emoji, which led to a follower writing, "You're 44 years old" in response.

Pugh clapped back, writing, "And yet he got it 👌🏽."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Pugh on the day she received her Oscar nomination, and she admitted she'll never be sick of hearing that she's an Oscar nominee.

"That's the coolest thing about being nominated is that it's there now for the rest of my life," she said. "It's so overwhelming. It hasn’t really sunk in. I just keep on talking about it and I will at some point this afternoon just sit and make sure that it's fully resonated. It's crazy. It's amazing."

"I think I'm going to go see my friends later and have a cheese and meat board and have a bottle of wine and just discuss how nuts this is," she added about how she planned to celebrate.

Pugh also said she had spoken to Little Women director Greta Gerwig that morning, after Gerwig was notably snubbed in the Best Director category, which was comprised entirely of male filmmakers. However, she said Gerwig was not letting it get her down.

"We've been talking about it all morning, and of course it's sad, but we got so much elsewhere, and I think Greta is so excited," Pugh said. "There was not an ounce of upset in her voice when I spoke to her this morning. We know it's a conversation that needs to keep on happening, but Little Women didn't lose out. Recognition is wonderful, wherever it is."

