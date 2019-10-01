Florida Georgia Line has their eyes set on their next big cross-genre collab!

Only ET was backstage with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley on the final stop of their Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour, where they exclusively revealed who they would like to link up with next on a track -- John Mayer!

"Our kind of MO on collaboration is when the time is right and when the song is right," Hubbard, 32, explained. "We love writing with all kinds of artists... Whether the song turns into anything or not, we always try to learn from other artists and we just love that approach, but when the magic happens you can't kind of stop it."

Since their history-making debut in 2012, the entertainers have teamed up with many different artists across the board for collaborations, including Nelly, the Backstreet Boys, Ziggy Marley, Hailee Steinfeld, The Chainsmokers, Jason Derulo and Bebe Rexha.

With over 2.4 billion global streams under their belts for their "Meant to Be" collaboration with Rexha, it's safe to say the country duo knows a thing or two about creating magic.

While backstage, the multi-platinum duo was surprised by representatives from the Academy of Country Music to be acknowledged as the first-ever recipients of the ACM Music Event of the Decade Award for "Meant to Be," as well as the ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award and ACM Single of the Decade Award for "Cruise."

The Holy Mountain

"This isn't why we make music," Hubbard told ET after receiving the awards. "But it's cool to have a stamp of approval from the ACMs and our community and our peers. It feels really good, it's really humbling and rewarding and inspiring… We're gonna go back in the studio and keep working even harder than ever and get this next album rocking!"

Hubbard and Kelley revealed they have written 96 songs while on the road during their sold-out headlining tour, and while the singers wouldn't divulge any names for a future collaboration, they did tease that they have some "stuff in the works" for an upcoming fifth album.

As for what's next, the hitmakers are heading back to Las Vegas in November for the second round of their Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas limited residency inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Even though the two are no strangers to Sin City, they promise to keep the four-date residency fresh.

"We're not gonna do the same set we did for this 35-show tour," Kelley explained. "So, continuing to kind of manipulate the set and make sure we're playing the hits but also approaching them in a new way... I think for us, we can only do a certain type of show for so long, then we kind of get bored. And I think that's a good place to be in, so you don't stay complacent and you're always kind of better at your show and in yourself."

Tickets are available online now or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.

Watch the full interview below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley 'Peacefully' Welcome Baby Boy

Florida Georgia Line Announces New Album 'Can't Say I Ain't Country' (Exclusive)

Tribe Kelley: Inside the Good Vibes and Growing Fashion Empire From Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley

Related Gallery