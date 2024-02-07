Duff Goldman is opening up about the scary car crash that's led to a painful right hand injury that may or may not need surgery, depending on how his hand recovers in the coming days and weeks.

The 49-year-old Food Network star and Kids Baking Championship host sat down with ET's Denny Directo to share the severity of his hand injury and the physical and emotional pain he's currently going through.

Goldman told ET several of his fingers bent in all kinds of directions. He said his middle finger, index and thumb twisted in ways they're not meant to twist. During his sit-down with ET, Goldman experienced "pretty bad" pain and some swelling.

"It's really purple, so now it's starting to hurt," he said.

At the moment, he has virtually zero mobility in his right hand. In fact, just shaving proved to be an insurmountable task ("It was hard!" he said), adding that it's unclear if his hand will require surgery.

"I'll be able to get these stitches out in about a week and then I can start wiggling, making sure I can still do what I gotta do," he said.

Goldman recently shared on Instagram that an alleged drunk driver swerved into his lane on a windy road as he headed home from the airport. Along with a picture of his bandaged hand, Goldman wrote that he thanks his "lucky stars" that he survived the accident and was able to celebrate his daughter's third birthday.

He told ET that the road where the accident occurred is one he's driven hundreds of time, and he spotted trouble the second he saw the other car involved in the crash.

"So, I live on a really kind of windy country road. I was in the back of a car coming home from the airport and we were coming around a corner," Goldman explained. "I saw headlights, and I've driven this road a hundred times. This is my way home. As soon as I saw the headlights, my first thought is that guy is going way too fast. Second thought is that guy is in our lane. Third thought was we don't have a lot of room."

In that instant, Goldman said life went into slow motion. He immediately thought about his wife, Johnna Colbry, and their daughter, Josephine. The next things he remembers is "doing a systems check," as in realizing there's blood but that he can still move his head and his feet "are pointed the right way."

"Then my next thought after that was I'm aware that I'm doing a systems check, which means I'm still alive, which is great," he said. "And then I was just like, 'Thank you, God. Thank God.' I think I said it like 50 times."

Goldman said he then checked on his driver, who got "smacked by the airbags," but he was conscious.

"He didn't seem like he was in too much distress," Goldman said. "So then I got out and went to check on the other guy -- he was about 50 yards down the road -- to make sure he was OK."

Goldman said he informed his wife about the accident, who was naturally shaken by the information he relayed to her. But instead of going to the hospital, Goldman said firefighters drove him home to see his family because that's how close the accident was to his home. He then drove himself to the hospital.

Goldman said his daughter knows her daddy's hurt, and she tries to console him with stickers on his hand. But while Goldman said he didn't have a chance to make his daughter a custom Paw Patrol birthday cake, he's just happy and grateful he was able to attend at all.

