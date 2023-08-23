Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get celeb-approved skin for way less.

Right now, SkinStore is offering up to 25% off Foreo's pro-level skin care devices during its Labor Day sale. You can save big on technologically-advanced skin care tools to help you look and feel radiant by restoring firmness and reducing visible signs of aging. Use code LABOR to save now through Monday, September 4.

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier.

FOREO UFO 2 Device SkinStore FOREO UFO 2 Device With thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-Sonic pulsations, and eight LED lights, the UFO 2 revitalizes and refines your complexion. It is clinically proven to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just 7 days. $299 $224 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

FOREO LUNA 4 - Sensitive Skin SkinStore FOREO LUNA 4 - Sensitive Skin The Luna 4 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. $279 $209 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

FOREO LUNA 4 GO SkinStore FOREO LUNA 4 GO Save on the travel-friendly tool that lifts away visible dirt and oil with a one-minute cleanse and a firming facial massage to leave skin smoother. $129 $97 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

FOREO LUNA Mini 3 SkinStore FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the LUNA Mini 3. This model of smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. $179 $134 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

FOREO UFO Mini 2 Device SkinStore FOREO UFO Mini 2 Device The UFO 2 Mini Device from FOREO takes masking to another level. Whether you pair it with FOREO's UFO Activated Masks or your favorite serums, the device uses heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to push skincare goodies deeper into the skin, along with full spectrum LED light therapy that target a range of skin concerns from loss of elasticity to acne. Use the FOREO app to choose which feature you'd like, in addition to accessing personalized settings and guided routines. $179 $90 Shop Now

FOREO ISSA Mini 3 SkinStore FOREO ISSA Mini 3 FOREO doesn't only make products for your skin, they also have products for your smile. ISSA Mini 3 is an innovative toothbrush that has pulse technology for healthier, brighter teeth. $139 $104 WITH CODE LABOR Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

Save $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

The 20 Best Mascaras for Longer, Fuller Lashes

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Shockingly Affordable Secret to Amazing Skin

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

The 10 Best Neck Creams for Smoother, Firmer Skin

Score 25% Off Murad’s Best-Selling Skincare

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends