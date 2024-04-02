Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get its most innovative products for way less.

To welcome the spring season, Foreo is secretly offering up to 30% off new devices and skincare must-haves. Whether you're seeking to revitalize your cleansing routine or achieve younger-looking skin, you can indulge in exclusive savings to renew your skincare routine and start fresh.

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's technologically-advanced and age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. Below, rejuvenate your glow with the best Foreo deals available today.

Foreo Bear 2 Foreo Foreo Bear 2 The Bear 2 is the only anti-aging device to feature four revolutionary types of microcurrent and Anti-Shock System. This small but mighty device is designed to lift, firm and tone the face and neck for a tighter and more contoured complexion. $399 $279

Foreo Luna 4 Foreo Foreo Luna 4 The Luna 4 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. $279 $195

Foreo Luna 3 Foreo Foreo Luna 3 The Luna 3 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. $219 $153

Foreo UFO 3 Foreo Foreo UFO 3 This heating and cooling face mask device with full-spectrum LED deeply hydrates, massages and revitalizes skin in just two minutes. Hyper-infusion helps active ingredients absorb deeper into skin, where they work best. $359 $251

Foreo Kiwi Foreo Foreo Kiwi Get rid of deep-rooted blackheads, whiteheads, oil and other facial impurities with Foreo's blackhead remover & vacuum suction device. With its vacuum suction and blue LED technology, KIWI eliminates acne-causing bacteria that gets stuck in your pores. $129 $90

Foreo Luna Mini 3 Foreo Foreo Luna Mini 3 This cleansing device is designed for all skin types for a gentle scrub with sparkling results. Get 50% off the compact and travel-friendly LUNA mini 3. $179 $125

Foreo UFO 2 Foreo Foreo UFO 2 This sculpting device features thermo-therapy, LED therapy and T-sonic massages to reduce signs of aging and hydrate skin, according to the brand. $299 $209

Foreo Iris 2 Foreo Foreo Iris 2 Take care of your eyes and upgrade your routine with an ophthalmologist-approved rejuvenating eye massager that delivers gentle massage to the eye area, enhancing eye contour radiance. $179 $125

