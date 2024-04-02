Sales & Deals

Foreo's Skincare Devices Are Secretly on Sale Right Now — Here's How to Get Up to 30% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Foreo
Foreo
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:19 AM PDT, April 2, 2024

Spring into savings with these deals on Foreo's best-selling beauty devices.

Swedish-based beauty tech company Foreo is loved by celebs and beauty enthusiasts for its microcurrent devices and facial cleansing massagers that bring some of the most popular spa treatments straight to your home. Stars like Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham and Miley Cyrus are all fans of Foreo and now you can get its most innovative products for way less. 

To welcome the spring season, Foreo is secretly offering up to 30% off new devices and skincare must-haves. Whether you're seeking to revitalize your cleansing routine or achieve younger-looking skin, you can indulge in exclusive savings to renew your skincare routine and start fresh.

Shop the FOREO Sale

The iconic Foreo Luna is a cult-favorite face-cleansing massager loved by Kardashian and Crawford for a deep, yet gently exfoliating in-pore cleanse. Not only does it remove dirt, oil and makeup residue, but the gadget also boosts circulation and collagen, promotes lymphatic drainage, and reduces puffiness. The Luna is waterproof and can be connected to an app for a customized cleansing experience.

Going to a spa can be lovely, but it can also be expensive. With Foreo's technologically-advanced and age-defying devices, looking youthfully fresh has never been easier. Below, rejuvenate your glow with the best Foreo deals available today.

Foreo Bear 2

Foreo Bear 2
Foreo

Foreo Bear 2

The Bear 2 is the only anti-aging device to feature four revolutionary types of microcurrent and Anti-Shock System. This small but mighty device is designed to lift, firm and tone the face and neck for a tighter and more contoured complexion. 

$399 $279

Shop Now

Foreo Supercharged Serum 2.0

Foreo Supercharged Serum 2.0
Foreo

Foreo Supercharged Serum 2.0

Use this squalane and hyaluronic acid-infused microcurrent conductive gel alongside your favorite Foreo device for maximum efficiency.

$59 $41

Shop Now

Foreo Luna 4

Foreo Luna 4
Foreo

Foreo Luna 4

The Luna 4 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. 

$279 $195

Shop Now

Foreo Luna 3

Foreo Luna 3
Foreo

Foreo Luna 3

The Luna 3 lifts away visible dirt, oil, and makeup residue on skin and offers firming facial massages with customizable controls in the FOREO app. The brush head has thin touchpoints for a gentle cleanse, with broader touchpoints for precision. 

$219 $153

Shop Now

Foreo UFO 3

Foreo UFO 3
Foreo

Foreo UFO 3

This heating and cooling face mask device with full-spectrum LED deeply hydrates, massages and revitalizes skin in just two minutes. Hyper-infusion helps active ingredients absorb deeper into skin, where they work best.

$359 $251

Shop Now

Foreo Kiwi

Foreo Kiwi
Foreo

Foreo Kiwi

Get rid of deep-rooted blackheads, whiteheads, oil and other facial impurities with Foreo's blackhead remover & vacuum suction device. With its vacuum suction and blue LED technology, KIWI eliminates acne-causing bacteria that gets stuck in your pores.

$129 $90

Shop Now

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips
Foreo

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips

Deliver targeted anti-aging microcurrent technology with this device specifically designed for the eyes and lips. Tighten sagging eyes, lift the brows and volumize lips for an instant refresh.

$199 $139

Shop Now

Foreo Luna Mini 3

Foreo Luna Mini 3
Foreo

Foreo Luna Mini 3

This cleansing device is designed for all skin types for a gentle scrub with sparkling results. Get 50% off the compact and travel-friendly LUNA mini 3.

$179 $125

Shop Now

Foreo UFO 2

Foreo UFO 2
Foreo

Foreo UFO 2

This sculpting device features thermo-therapy, LED therapy and T-sonic massages to reduce signs of aging and hydrate skin, according to the brand. 

$299 $209

Shop Now

Foreo Iris 2

Foreo Iris 2
Foreo

Foreo Iris 2

Take care of your eyes and upgrade your routine with an ophthalmologist-approved rejuvenating eye massager that delivers gentle massage to the eye area, enhancing eye contour radiance.

$179 $125

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart's Spring Sale

Gifts

The Best Early Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart's Spring Sale

The 15 Best Walmart Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Walmart Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

How to Transition Your Skincare Routine from Winter to Spring

Beauty & Wellness

How to Transition Your Skincare Routine from Winter to Spring

The Best Retinol Products for the Face and Body

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Retinol Products for the Face and Body

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare on Amazon

Best Lists

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare on Amazon

Tags:

Latest News