Tia Booth is going to be a mom! The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram to share that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, Taylor Mock. While the moment is a happy one for Booth, it comes while the reality TV star is mourning the loss of her father, who died in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration. While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do," Booth wrote. "Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever🤍."

Bachelor Nation was quick to congratulate Booth, with Becca Tilley writing, "AHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 😍😍😍," while Anna Redman commented, "Congrats! So happy for y’all 🫶🏼," and Bachelor and BIP alum, Jasmine Goode, writing, "Congrats babe!!! So happy for you!! I know your daddy is so proud of you😍❤️."

Booth and her now-fiancé got engaged after Mock, popped the question during a Bachelor Live On Stage show in Atlanta, Georgia in April.

Booth was on stage when Mock appeared and got down on one knee, prompting the reality star to proclaim, "Are you kidding me?!"

Booth was clearly shocked, momentarily stepping away from Mock and putting her hand on her chest, before making her way over to her beau, hugging him and accepting his proposal.

Booth shared a video of the moment on Instagram, as well as a smiling selfie that featured her fiancé and her engagement ring.

Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍" Tia captioned her post. "I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!"

Booth first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. She next starred on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she and Colton Underwood, who previously DM'd each other, briefly dated.

Booth went on to date Cory Cooper, but the pair announced they'd called it quits in 2019. After her split, Tia went back to the beach for season 7, though she departed Mexico alone.

In October, Booth made her relationship with Mock Instagram official. Alongside a sweet video of their time together, Booth wrote, "Not gonna lie-it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too."

As for Mock, in an October post of his own, he gushed, "It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you."

