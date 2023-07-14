Former NFL pro Philip Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, are growing their supersized family! Rivers recently announced that the couple is "fired up" to be expecting their 10th child.

"We've had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap," Rivers told AL.com this week. "We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy."

The family currently includes nine children ranging in age from 4 to 21, the outlet reports.

Rivers began his 17-season professional football career with the NFL's San Diego Chargers in 2004, retiring in 2021 after one season as the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. According to Spotrac, Rivers signed a $25 million deal for his final season.

Today, he works as a high school football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, near his hometown.

Speaking with AL.com, Rivers, 41, said his whole family was "excited and ultimately just thankful" for their new addition.

"We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double digits -- or I should we didn’t decide it. God decided," he said.

In a 2020 profile by IndyStar, Rivers had said that he and his wife -- who are high school sweethearts -- were "open" to having any number of children. While the couple each came from families with three children, respectively, Rivers' mother and grandfather each came from families of nine children.

"I think really, it was just whatever God's will was," he said at the time. "We were just open. Certainly didn’t have a number on it. Still don’t."

He also opened up about the dynamic of his family and marriage.

"Our relationship is key, too, in raising a big family, because we were best friends first," the athlete said. "My wife, she always says I’m the head and she’s the heart."

The impending arrival, an as-yet unnamed baby boy, joins seven sisters and two brothers: Halle, Caroline, Grace, Sarah, Rebecca, Clare, Anna, and two sons, Gunner and Peter.

