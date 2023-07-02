Tom Brady Details His Diet Regimen After Retiring From NFL

After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is having to work hard to maintain his famously fit physique.

The football legend officially retired in February -- but he's still eating like he's gearing up for the big game.

Brady, 45, recently spoke with People and explained exactly how he's been eating right to stay in the same peak condition he's been in for decades.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen," Brady told the outlet about his diet. "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."

That means staying away from things like refined sugar, salt, caffeine, white flour, dairy, starchy root vegetables and even strawberries.

"I think what I put in my body is very important," Brady said, adding that he's also staying physically active through new hobbies he's picked up now that he's no longer playing professional football.

While his career no longer hinges on his body being able to perform at the highest level, he explained he wants to keep up his habits.

"I still want to maintain," Brady shared. "I've developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them."

ET was exclusively with the NFL great in Miami last week, where he was among the dozens of athletes and entertainers that participated in Fanatics' inaugural Merch Madness event. Brady turns 46 on Aug. 3, but said that he's not even thinking about that big day yet.

"I don’t know. I don’t know what my plans are for the birthday yet," said Brady. "I'm trying to let them come and go at this point."

"I feel like every day is a birthday for me," he added. "I just get to wake up and get to do what I love to do and be with my family and be with my friends and try to do good things in the community."

Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share two children -- Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack (who is a spitting image of him, by the way), with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. For Brady, spending time traveling and partying with his family brings him more joy than any kind of celebration.

"I always love my time with my kids, and my family is my number one priority," he said. "So, I think, for all of us, showing them different experiences and going on trips and vacations and family stuff is great... We've all got these amazing journeys and we're going to make the best of them."

For more on Brady's post-retirement life, check out the video below.

Tom Brady on Peaceful Co-Parenting With Gisele Bündchen and Giving Back to the Youth (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady on His Upcoming 46th Birthday and Family Being His Priority

Tom Brady Jokes About 'Bad Parenting' After His Kids Jump Off a Yacht

Tom Brady Shows His 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Almost as Tall as Him

Tom Brady on Co-Parenting With Gisele: 'We've 'Done an Amazing Job'